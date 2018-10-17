COOS BAY – The debate on gun violence is being brought to town Sunday, Oct. 28.
State of Safety is bringing the documentary “101 Seconds” for a free screening and town hall at the Egyptian Theater from 2:15-4:15 p.m.
According to a press release, the film covers the debate surrounding gun violence in Oregon after the Clackamas Town Center shooting back in 2012.
“This film screening is part of a two-month tour of Oregon, bringing the documentary film ‘101 Seconds’ to people across the state to increase awareness about the issue of safe gun storage and to have a dialogue with communities about their views on what we should do to reduce gun violence,” the release said.
State of Safety is a new statewide nonprofit dedicated to reducing gun violence across Oregon, the release explained. It is an “evidence-based, nonpartisan voice for Oregon’s gun safety community,” that seeks to connect and collaborate with national and other Oregon groups to reduce gun violence.
“At each of the (screening) locations, we will show the documentary film ‘101 Seconds’ and then conduct a town hall-style meeting with community members in attendance,” the release said.
For more information on the screening visit www.facebook.com/events/2225356514160727/. For more information on the nonprofit, visit www.stateofsafety.org.