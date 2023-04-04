The Coos County Sheriff’s Office has a mandatory minimum of two patrol deputy sheriffs per shift to cover the 1,806 square miles and 28,175 residents.
These two deputies are responsible for protecting all residents and responding to all emergency and non-emergency calls in the county’s unincorporated areas, including Lakeside and Powers. (If Powers officers are off duty)
The boundaries of Coos County are Highway 101 near Tugman State Park to the north, Highway 101 near Langlois to the South, Highway 42 near milepost 45 to the east, and the Pacific Ocean to the West.
Coos County’s population is just shy of 65,000 the breakdown of police coverage follows.
North Bend Police – 10,317
Myrtle Point Police – 2,475
Coos County Sheriff’s Office – 28,175
The Sheriff’s Office does have “Contract Deputies” to patrol particular areas of Coos County. These are Timber Patrol, Dunes Patrol, and Marine Patrol. However, in most cases, they are patrolling their contracted areas and are not available to handle patrol calls.
We hope this information helps you understand our staffing and response to calls in the County Jurisdiction.
