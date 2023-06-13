How does an agency named the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention fail to “control or prevent” a pandemic like COVID-19?

Because it was off-mission, said Dr. Brian Miller with the American Enterprise Institute. Instead of intensely focusing on tracking communicable diseases and fighting infections, the agency wandered into “woke” issues like fighting racism and advocating gun control. When a novel coronavirus hit, the CDC wasn’t ready.

