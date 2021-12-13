Over the past few weeks I watched my beloved Michigan Wolverines dominate the Ohio State Buckeyes for the first time in a decade, then proceed to win the Big Ten championship. They dominated these match-ups, clearly winning both contests in every measure of the game, except one. I couldn’t help but notice the images of packed football stadiums with nary a mask in the crowd.
The Michigan stadium is called the “Big House” for a reason. It seats 107,601 fans in a bowl-shaped structure for three-plus straight hours every game day. The actual game is preceded by pre-game festivities, then followed by post-game parties. After the Ohio State game, boisterous fans flooded the field for over an hour, overjoyed by the long- overdue victory. Game days are attended by the student body and alumni from all across the country. At the time of this game, Michigan was considered the epicenter of the latest COVID surge, with the feds scrambling to send reserve doctors and nurses to the area to help manage the enormous number of new cases. To make matters worse, this same month Ann Arbor was the site of a major outbreak of the garden variety flu in the student body. This led people to coin the phrases “twindemic” and “duodemic.” Does this seem like a great time to attend a football game without a mask? I have to worry about just how many new cases will come out of college football given the lack of protection I’ve witnessed.
Yes, people are tired of the pandemic. We want to return to the normal “pre- pandemic” life. We are tired of the needed precautions, the immunizations and certainly the confusion and mixed messages this moving target generates. Even within my own family, I detect the frustration. “Should I bother to get a booster now or wait three months for one that also covers the new super-stain from South Africa” (more on that later). I detect my kids just want to get on with it, to go about their lives using as much common sense as being young allows. Frighteningly though, they are also willing to accept any outcome. It’s hard to blame them. This fatalistic viewpoint is not unexpected from a population which frequently feels invulnerable.
Unfortunately, we have to consider that COVID is here to stay, that we will never return to the pre-pandemic way of life. This would be unfortunate, but not undoable. Human beings are if anything, adaptable. We enter this planet as perfect as we are going to get, then spend our entire lives slowly going downhill. Along the way, we learn to adapt to any and all handicaps nature and fate throw our way, and learn to do so with amazing success and grace. Adaptation to COVID would just be another handicap to which we will slowly adjust. This process will continue until our seemingly altered lives become our new normal.
One reasonable view of the future is that COVID will persist as does the standard flu virus. Similar to the flu, there will be a COVID season with new variants showing up probably yearly. Many will be mild, but some may be much worse than others with a costly death toll. Each season will bring with it a new COVID vaccination and behavioral guidelines directed at limiting spread. For severe variants, there may be governmental mandates when it’s obvious things are getting out of hand and regional healthcare systems are nearing capacity. For a while, much of this will seem burdensome to certain populations, but as with any issue dissent will wane over time. We can think back to the introduction of other safety measures in our lives such as seatbelts, bicycle and motorcycle helmets, childproof bottle caps, etc. All seemed like huge inconveniences at first, but we adjusted. I’ll bet there are very few of us who would still get on a bike these days without a helmet or your car without a seatbelt. As with other safeguards, we’ll just have to adapt if we expect to remain healthy.
For the current 2021/22 COVID season, it seems we’ll now have to contest with a new “variant of concern” (the WHO’s most serious category), Omicron. A variant such as this has been predicted. As long as there are still large parts of the world that remain unvaccinated, some with large populations of immunocompromised individuals, uncontrolled spread of COVID will continue, enabling its ability to evolve. This virus, a variant of the Delta variant, contains many additional mutations which have allowed it to spread rapidly. It dramatically began and spread throughout South Africa but now has found its way into almost 20 countries and over 20 states here in the U.S. So how worrisome is this new virus?
There are three things that need to be known. First, is it more contagious? It certainly seems at least as contagious as Delta if not more so. Second, is it more dangerous with the ability to cause more severe disease? And lastly, is it covered by our current vaccinations or will these become less effective, a phenomenon known as “escape.” It is too early to answer these questions with any certainty, but we don’t have time to wait for those answers before we react this time around. We already have the tools needed to address this new variant and limit the damage it can do, we just need to use them. Omicron isn’t something we should fear, but we’ll need to take it very, very seriously.
What do we do at our current juncture to prepare for this COVID season. Omicron isn’t necessarily the dreaded “escape variant” which would evade all vaccines to date, so it is still VERY important to keep up your vaccination status. Get the booster. If it turns out Omicron exhibits escape characteristics, another vaccine which better covers it will likely be available in 3-4 months, you’ll need to get that as well. Our immune system has no limit to how much you can train it to do. Next, continue masking when in high risk settings. These would include most indoor settings and any heavily-crowded outdoor activities. Remember, when you take off your mask for any reason you are putting yourself at risk. Limit that risk. The social separation thing is probably over except for checkout lines.
We’ve just gone through the Thanksgiving holiday where airline and other forms of travel were as high if not higher than pre-pandemic levels due to the pent-up demand. Clearly people felt shortchanged after missing the holidays last year. We will soon know how well we protected ourselves this past weekend. There are still two more holidays ahead, many bowl games and the ensuing celebrations.
Vaccination is critical to making these activities safer and masking is key. If everyone acts responsibly, there’s no reason the holidays can’t be enjoyed with a fair degree of safety.
Two mindsets have dominated this pandemic since the outset, one has been excessive optimism, the other crippling fear. Neither serves a purpose. Excess optimism encouraged us to discard critical safeguards far too early with devastating consequences, fear makes us withdraw into social isolation. We need to move away from these two extremes. Our mindset needs to adjust from viewing COVID as a pandemic, which it no longer is, to viewing COVID as having become endemic, which it has. We have to realize that we will not beat COVID, but will need to learn to live with it. Maybe I’m wrong in this assumption, but based on how unsuccessfully we’ve controlled this disease for close to two years now, nationally and worldwide, I’m pretty sure I’m not.
Doc H
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In