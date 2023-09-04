If you’ve ever bought a calendar or coffee table book featuring the grandeur of Colorado’s 14’ers, the stunning color photographs were almost certainly by John Fielder.

His output was stupendous: over 40 books of Colorado landscapes published during his career as a nature photographer, which began in 1981. No doubt he had many more books to produce before pancreatic cancer took him on Aug. 11. He was 73.

