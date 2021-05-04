Grow This! seed program at NBPL

North Bend Public Library is joining the “Grow This! Oregon Garden Challenge” coordinated by the OSU Extension Food Hero program.
Free seed packets, donated by Bi-Mart, are packaged into seed kits of four different plants: one cool-weather vegetable, one warm-weather vegetable, one herb or edible flowers and flowers to encourage pollination.
Families are encouraged to sign up so children can have the experience of gardening, but the library will give seeds to anyone who completes a survey about what level of experience and interest they have in gardening. This feedback will help the Food Hero program adjust the program to meet the needs of potential participants. The seeds will be available first come, first served. The Bandon and Myrtle Point libraries will also distribute seeds.
The Food Hero Facebook page will hold weekly office hours when gardeners can ask questions, post photos and brag about their accomplishments. Videos will come out bi-monthly and information on social media will be ongoing. In addition to the information printed on the seed packets, participants can click on images of seeds and read detailed planting directions. Once they harvest their produce, gardeners can find more than 300 recipes using vegetables and fruits on the Food Hero website.
Throughout summer and into fall, participants will receive a monthly Grow This! Oregon Garden Challenge email with gardening information, harvest recipes and storage tips. Challenge information will also be available in English and Spanish on the Food Hero gardening page. For more personalized interaction, participants can email challenge leaders or email or call the Master Gardeners in their area. Instructions and tips will include information on all types of gardening situations like planting in containers or even indoors.
The North Bend Public Library currently has walk-through services: Monday, Wednesday, and Friday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 4 to 6 p.m. Curbside service is available Tuesdays and Thursdays at the same times, as well as on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
For more information about this event and other library programs, contact the North Bend Public Library at 541-756-0400, email ddouglas@coastlinelibrarynetwork.org or visit http://northbendoregon.us/library.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In