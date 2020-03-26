FLORENCE — On Friday, March 20, the West Lane Emergency Operations Group met to implement the West Lane Emergency Operations plan.
According to a press release from WLEOG, the group will also stand up its Emergency Operations Center in conjunction with regional partners.
“This ensures our ability to enhance coordination among our partner agencies, maintain critical and essential services, as well as support state and county health efforts,” said the press release. “An incident command structure has been established with Fire/EMS Chief Michael Schick and Police Chief Tom Turner serving as unified command.”
Since March 1, the WLEOG board has been in constant communication regarding the novel coronavirus and has participated in regional meetings with Lane County Emergency Operation Center since that time.
“In addition, our members have been participating in discipline specific meetings with Lane County, the State of Oregon, the League of Oregon Cities, and public health networks,” said the press release. “This information is shared during our local partners call.”
The WLEOG board is reminding folks throughout the state to abide by social distancing guidelines and when possible to avoid traveling and gathering of more than 10 people as well as to not hoard supplies.
Established in 2007, the West Lane Emergency Operations Group is based on an intergovernmental agreement to establish emergency operations in Western Lane County between the City of Florence, Dunes City, the Port of Siuslaw, Siuslaw Valley Fire and Rescue District, Western Lane Ambulance District, Mapleton Fire Department, Peace Health, and the Confederated Tribes of the Coos, Lower Umpqua, and Siuslaw Indians Police Department.
The WLEOG Board meets monthly to plan disaster drills, review policies and procedures, and coordinate regionally. In addition to the Board members, WLEOG incorporates dozens of regional partners, including Lane County, for emergency preparedness and management.
The WLEOG Board adopted the latest version of the West Lane Emergency Operations Plan in 2016 and is currently in the process of updating it.
