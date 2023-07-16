GRiTT

Richard Stillwagon from Oregon Coast Artisan & Trade Education Collective, left, measures a tool box for Claire Elanc and Alayna Vonderohe during the GRiTT camp in 2021.

 Photo by David Rupkalvis/The World

Zonta Club of Coos Bay Area and the Coos Bay Area Zonta Service Foundation are pleased to announce the third annual summer camp, Girls Rock it Tools & Trade (“GRiTT”).

Building off Zonta’s Girls Rock STEM Fair (since 2015) and 2021-2022’s successful GRiTT programs, this year they are offering a free introductory and intermediate program for youth ages 8-12 to learn basic construction methods using handheld tools. The camp is made possible with the support of Oregon Coast Artisan & Trade Education Collective and Alternative Youth Activities, with generous grant funding from the Weyerhaeuser Giving Fund and support from Zonta volunteers.

