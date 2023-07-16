Zonta Club of Coos Bay Area and the Coos Bay Area Zonta Service Foundation are pleased to announce the third annual summer camp, Girls Rock it Tools & Trade (“GRiTT”).
Building off Zonta’s Girls Rock STEM Fair (since 2015) and 2021-2022’s successful GRiTT programs, this year they are offering a free introductory and intermediate program for youth ages 8-12 to learn basic construction methods using handheld tools. The camp is made possible with the support of Oregon Coast Artisan & Trade Education Collective and Alternative Youth Activities, with generous grant funding from the Weyerhaeuser Giving Fund and support from Zonta volunteers.
Introductory session: August 2-4, (9 a.m.-2 p.m.) – toolbox construction
Available to youth who did not participate in the GRiTT 2021-2022 program
Intermediate session: August 9-11, (9 a.m.-2 p.m.) – planter box construction
Available to introductory session campers and returning campers
Included in the day camp are lunch, snacks, safety gear, GRiTT t-shirt and handheld tools (measuring tape, carpenter pencils, etc.) that participants can keep. Youth will learn basic measurements including fractions, as well as basic carpentry skills, as they construct their projects from pre-cut materials. Interspersed throughout the camp will be icebreakers, teambuilding, and guest speakers – local women in leadership, STEAM, and/or construction professions.
Camp will be held at Oregon Coast Artisan & Trade Education Collective, located at the Old Charleston School. Transportation to and from the camp is the responsibility of the parent/guardian.
Both sessions are capped at 15 participants, if more than 15 applications are received participants will be chosen by lottery drawing. Please return completed applications to zontayellowrose@yahoo.com or to PO Box 245, North Bend, OR 97459 by July 21, 2023.
Applicants will be notified of participation eligibility by July 28, 2023. Questions can be directed to zontayellowrose@yahoo.com. We look forward to hearing from you.
