GREENACRES — The Greenacres fire was extinguished late Monday afternoon after causing an explosion when it went out of control and spread into Green Acres Auto Wrecking.
The fire was first reported at 1:30 p.m. after a private fire spread. Firefighters got it under control at 3:30 p.m. The cause is still under investigation.
"The fire ran into the junkyard and cars are burning," said Sumner Fire Chief Robert Aton just before 3 p.m. Monday as he organized the fight to put the fire out. "We have it surrounded now. Coos Forest is cutting line to keep it out of the brush and we activated the Northern Tinder Taskforce to bring water to help us."
When first responders arrived on scene, firefighters saw a propane tank "gassing" and got out just as it exploded. They went back in. No injuries are being reported, though one first responder overheated.
"It's warm out here," Aton said. "And it's a steep hill. Our focus now is stopping the fire from getting into people's homes."
The fire spread across half an acre before being extinguished, Aton said.
Helping Greenacres Fire are Millington, Sumner, Charleston, Hauser, North Bay, and Lakeside fire departments. Bay Cities Ambulance was also on scene, as was Coos Forest Patrol.
"If you're burning and the wind comes up, you need to be careful," Aton warned the public.