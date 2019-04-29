GREENACRES — A fire caused an explosion after it went out of control and spread into Green Acres Auto Wrecking on Monday afternoon.
Though now under control, the fire was first reported at 1:30 p.m. on Monday after a private fire spread. The cause is still under investigation.
"The fire ran into the junkyard and cars are burning," said Robert Aton, Sumner Fire Chief organizing the fight to put it out. "We have it surrounded now. Coos Forest is cutting line to keep it out of the brush and we activated the Northern Tinder Taskforce to bring water to help us."
When first responders arrived on scene, firefighters saw a propane tank "gassing" and got out just as it exploded. They went back in. No injuries are being reported, though one fire responder overheated.
"It's warm out here," Aton said. "And it's a steep hill. Our focus now is stopping the fire from getting into people's homes."
Aton hopes to have the fire knocked down within the hour. Helping Sumner Fire are Millington, Greenacres, Charleston, Hauser, North Bay, and Lakeside fire departments. Bay Cities Ambulance was also on scene, as was Coos Forest Patrol.
"If you're burning and the wind comes up, you need to be careful," Aton warned the public.
This story will be updated as more information is released.