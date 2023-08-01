On July 21 at 3 a.m., Deputy H. Francis was patrolling in the Green Acres area. While in the area, Deputy Francis observed a white van drive by her with the side sliding door open and the vehicle operating without any lights.
Deputy Francis attempted to conduct a traffic stop on the vehicle. However, it accelerated and failed to yield for a short distance before pulling into the middle of the road on Acme Lane.
The driver, Jesus S. Lepiz (19) of Green Acres, said he had just given several of his intoxicated friends a ride home. During the investigation, Deputy Francis noticed that Lepiz was also intoxicated. Lepiz also had an outstanding warrant for his arrest.
Jesus S. Lepiz (19) was arrested on the outstanding warrant and the additional charge of Driving Under the Influence of Intoxicates. Lepiz was transported to the Coos County Jail, where he was booked and later released.
Around 11 a.m., Det. Davis from the Sheriff’s Office was contacted about a hit-and-run in the Green Acres area. The vehicle involved was described as a white van that had struck another (parked) vehicle around 3 a.m. As a result of this report and an exceptional follow-up investigation by both Deputies Francis and Davis, Lepiz is also being referred to the Coos County District Attorney’s Office on the charge of Hit and Run.
