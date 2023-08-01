On July 21 at 3 a.m., Deputy H. Francis was patrolling in the Green Acres area. While in the area, Deputy Francis observed a white van drive by her with the side sliding door open and the vehicle operating without any lights.

Deputy Francis attempted to conduct a traffic stop on the vehicle. However, it accelerated and failed to yield for a short distance before pulling into the middle of the road on Acme Lane.

0
0
0
0
0





Online Poll

Do you plan to pump your own gas when it becomes legal in Oregon?

You voted:

Submit Your News

We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Send us your news, photos, and videos and let us know what's going on!

The World's Latest E-Edition

Connect With Us

   

Email Newsletters

Load comments