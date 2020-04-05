SOUTH COAST – The ‘Move Oregon’s border for a greater Idaho’ released an update Wednesday, offering news on the movement as well as addressing some changes they had to make in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
In the update, chief petitioner Michael McCarter noted that several counties have rejected their prospective petition. The counties of Baker, Coos, Gilliam, Harney, Union, Wallowa, and Wheeler did not approve the petition for distribution. They also clarified they are not filing a statewide petition, so only voters in certain counties can sign them.
The movement has also run into road blocks due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 coronavirus. As a result of Governor Kate Brown’s ‘stay at home’ order, McCarter said not many people are collecting signatures in traditional ways.
“We are asking the movement in every rural Oregon county to put an equal effort into the parallel strategy of encouraging voters to ask their county commissioners to ‘refer’ an advisory question to the November ballot in their county,” he said, regarding the coronavirus. “If a county court or a county board refers it to the ballot we don’t have to collect any signatures.”
Grant County is the latest county to approve a petition supporting the movement. They join the counties of Grant, Douglas, Josephine, and Umatilla in offering a petition for a question to appear on the November ballot. They suggest the ballot question be worded "should county commissioners advocate for the Idaho border to be relocated to make this county a county of Idaho."
“The deadline for our petition effort is August 5, so coronavirus is not enough to make us give up,” said McCarter. “You can still download the petition or pick one up at an essential business that has them.”
According to McCarter, they’ve received publicly-voiced support from State Senator Dennis Linthicum, Senate Minority Leader Herman Baertschiger, and State Representatives Werner Reschke, Gary Leif, and Greg Smith.
The group suggests moving the Oregon/Idaho state line to make the rural counties of Oregon part of Idaho. The movement states that the government in Salem does not address the needs of rural communities. They feel that becoming part of Idaho would be better for everyone involved with the rural counties getting representation better aligned with their ideology and the Oregon taxpayers no longer having to pay to support the rural communities.
More information on the movement, and approved petitions to be downloaded, can be found at www.greateridaho.org.
