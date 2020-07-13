SOUTH COAST — Grants for independent contractors, small owner operated businesses and LLC/Corporations are still available in Coos, Curry and Douglas counties
Grants from $2,500 to $25,000 are still available. Apply for the COVID-19 Emergency Grant today: https://www.ccdbusiness.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/06/CCD-Grant.pdf
Those who do not think they are eligible for the State of Oregon COVID-19 Emergency Business Grant should think again.
Many independent contractors, small owner operated businesses and LLCC/orporations who don’t have employees thought they did not qualify and were wrong.
Those who did not receive either PPP or EIDL are more than likely eligible to apply for this grant and receive funds.
Here’s what local businesses in the region are saying about how easy it is to apply for and receive grant funds:
Bombshell Tanning: “Our experience with the CCD business grant program was one of the best! Quick response time, easy process, no waiting game, no being on hold for hours, GREAT SERVICE!”
Boxcar Hill Campground: “I found the State of Oregon COVID-19 Emergency Grant application process extremely easy and fast to complete. Thanks CCD for providing small business enterprises located in Coos, Curry and Douglas Counties a hassle free way to apply for this grant program.”
Local Vacation Rental: “We applied for the grant on the day it started; the whole process was really easy. I sent them our Jan/ Feb 2020 bills, the application (which was really simple) and a P & L statement for Jan/ Feb 2020 vs March/ April 2020. I originally made a mistake and sent the bills for the wrong months, Krisha contacted me to let me know, she was very helpful. I ended up calling her and she told me on the phone that we had been approved. It didn't make up for everything we lost during the shut down, but it does help. The amount received was based on January/ February bills.”
Bandon Museum: "When the Bandon Museum decided to pursue the Grant Opportunity email from the Chamber of Commerce, I assumed we would be looking at dozens of hours of gathering information and composing grant narratives, but that was not the case. Essentially, the application is a checklist. The documentation called for was already in our files. The whole process took about an hour and a half and would have been quicker if I were a little more tech-savvy. We filed via e-mail and had a response by the end of the day. The less-tech-savvy could print an application and file a paper copy but the process would be no more difficult."
For more information, contact Shaun Gibbs, executive director, South Coast Development Council, Inc., at 541-808-7774 or visit www.scdcinc.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In