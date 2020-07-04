OREGON — Boaters, anglers, communities and aquatic life in Oregon will reap benefits from nearly $1.5 million in grant funds, thanks to two U.S. Department of the Interior U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service programs focusing on ensuring clean water and recreational access. Funding to states under the Service’s Clean Vessel Act and Boating Infrastructure Grant programs total over $32 million nationwide in 2020.
Oregon will receive $1,293,750 in CVA funding to keep local waterways healthy and $200,000 under the BIG program. Partners will provide an additional $66,668 in non-federal matching funds toward BIG projects and $431,251 in non-federal matching funds toward CVA project.
“The boating community plays a crucial role in local economies, and keeping waterways safe, clean and accessible benefits anglers, other recreationists and wildlife,” said Secretary of the Interior David Bernhardt. “These programs facilitate responsible boater behavior, make substantial contributions to local economies, and are great examples of the Department’s commitment to working with state and local partners to improve infrastructure and support conservation efforts
“Summer is here, and Americans are looking forward to enjoying boating and fishing,” said U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service Director Aurelia Skipwith. “Everyone — local economies, people who love the outdoors, and wildlife and natural resources – wins when these outdoor opportunities are easy to access and help protect the health of our waterways.”
Clean Vessel Act grants provide much-needed funding to communities to build and maintain facilities that help boaters keep rivers and streams clean. Pump-out systems built or purchased with these funds ensure recreational boaters have a safe, convenient and effective method to dispose of on-board sewage. The funds also support associated boater education programs. Since the program’s inception in 1993, the Service has allocated more than $296 million in CVA grants to states and territories.
Funding for the BIG and CVA programs comes from the Sport Fish Restoration and Boating Trust Fund. Boaters and manufacturers contribute to the trust fund through excise taxes and duties on certain fishing and boating equipment and boating fuels.
