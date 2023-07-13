On July 2nd, 2023, around 2:00 pm, Coos County Dispatch received a 911 call regarding an individual unconscious and not breathing following a motorcycle wreck in the Oregon Dunes. Sergeant M. Smith and Deputies MR. Smith and B. Kent immediately responded to the area.
Despite the combined efforts of your Coos County Sheriff’s Office, Bay Cities Ambulance, and the Hauser Fire Department, Steven Hagenbuch (29) of Grants Pass succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene.
