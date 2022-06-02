In 2015, the leaders of the Little Theatre on the Bay had a tough decision to make. The Liberty Theatre, which houses Little Theatre on the Bay, was falling apart.
So local officials had to decide whether to embark on an aggressive fundraising campaign to save the theater or to simply tear it down.
The theater turned to the city of North Bend, which amended its Urban Renewal Agency District to include the theater, opening the door for needed funding to kick start the process of saving the theater.
Seven years later, the theater and the city of North Bend got together once again, this time to announce a grant that will pay for the final aspect of the upgrades that have completely changed the theater and set it up to be a mainstay in downtown North Bend for generations to come.
Mayor Jessica Engelke announced the city’s Main Street Program had secured a $174,805 grant to replace the 24-foot neon blade sign at the Liberty Theatre. The neon sign lit up downtown North Bend before it was taken down, likely sometime in the ‘50s.
The Little Theatre on the Bay will provide a 30% match for the grant.
“Theater has the power to bring people together, influence the way we think and feel, encourage personal reflection, and foster creativity and expression – all while making our lives better,” said Engelke. “The Liberty Theatre, home of the Little Theatre on the Bay, is integral to the fabric of North Bend. It is only right that we support our community theatre that adds so much value and culture to our community and region.”
While making the announcement, Engelke was joined by Jeanne Woods, the Liberty Theatre Restoration Committee chair, and Aymee Pedder, the president of the Little Theatre board.
Woods said once the sign is complete, it will be a marker of downtown North Bend.
“It will be flashing neon - L I B E R T Y - to highlight downtown,” Woods said.
For the restoration work, the neon sign will be a significant moment.
“This is very exciting,” Pedder said. “When we started the restoration project in 2015, the neon was always there as the crown jewel of the restoration.”
Pedder said much of the restoration work has been completed over the last seven years, but there is still some to do. In addition to renovating the theater, stage, lights and sound system, Little Theatre on the Bay added a 4,000-square-foot addition that is being used for practice, making sets and much more.
An additional 4,000-square-foot area upstairs is still being worked on.
“The domes have been manufactured for the top of the building,” Woods said. “We are waiting on some rooftop repairs, and they will be installed sometime next month. This was phase 6 and the sign is phase 8.”
Woods said announcing the grant with several members of the North Bend City Council present was fitting.
“I want to thank the North Bend Council,” she said. “In 2015, there was talk about tearing the theater down. The North Bend City Council expanded the Urban Renewal District to include us, and that allowed us to go after some grants.”
Many grants and years of donations for local residents has allowed the theater to raise $3.3 million used for renovations so far. And the end in sight, Pedder said more donations are welcome and needed.
“We are open to how you want to donate,” she said. “If you want to do it on Facebook, if you want to do it on our website or if you want to come down here with a suitcase full of money, I will be here to take it.”
Pedder said under the grant rules, the Little Theatre on the Bay has two years to get the sign installed, and she said her dream is to have the sign in place and all the restoration work finished before April 2024, when the Liberty Theatre will celebrate its 100th birthday.
