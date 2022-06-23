Heidi Sause has made it a personal mission to redevelop the Front Street area in downtown Coos Bay.
She has already finished two buildings, and in part thanks to a Main Street grant from the state, she is preparing to start work on a third.
The state recently announced the Main Street grants, announcing it was giving $200,000 to the Coos Bay Downtown Association to help Sause save the historic building at 161 Date Street.
Now, Sause is ready to go. But there are some challenges in the grant requirements.
"They're trying to preserve original downtowns, so you have to really follow the rules of original architecture," Sause said during a celebration gathering Wednesday. "So on the building, we have to re-use the original siding. We have to re-use the original windows."
While that creates some challenges, Sause said she is a fan of preserving the history and saving old buildings.
"It would have been easier to mow the whole building down, but I don't want to do that," she said. "I love the history. It's important to the city and the people who live here. I'll take these buildings over new building any day. Most of the buildings I've restored have had fires in them, and they're still standing."
Sause said the old-growth wood used in the original construction at the Date Street building is perfect to build around. Her goal is to make the building modern while preserving its history an its industrial look.
This week, the original historic windows will be pulled out and sent to Springfield to be refurbished. In addition, Sause will have new identical windows built.
The building itself will eventually have four commercial spaces and two, one-bedroom apartments. Sause said three of the four commercial spaces have already been leased, so she is ready to start construction.
Sause's plans tie in perfectly with the city of Coos Bay's plans to revitalize the Front Street area. City Manager Rodger Craddock said the city will be bringing a Front Street plan to the council soon, with the goal of tying Coos Bay's downtown district all the way to Coos Bay Village.
The plan will include improved streets, extending the boardwalk to Coos Bay Village and a city-owned parking lot that will be constructed directly next to Sause's building on Date Street.
"We don't want another plan that sits on the shelf," Craddock said.
Because Front Street is included in the downtown Urban Renewal Agency district, the city council will have funding available to do the construction projects in the plan.
That is good news for Sause, who can't wait to see the entire area transform to an area that has the traditional industrial work along with places for people to go for fun and food.
"It's a beautiful plan," Sause said. "There's a lot of people who have worked very hard."
Sause is certainly leading that effort. While she is grateful to get the financial help the grant offers, she said nothing was going to stop her from improving the building.
"There was no guarantee I was going to get the grant, and I already bought the building," she said. "The building has not utilities in its present state."
But Sause is already working to change that and is ready to get going once her plans are approved by the state. Her goal is to get it done as soon as possible, to create another reason for people to move from downtown to the Front Street area.
"It's real simple," she said. "Make it fun and repeat and have food. We need to have something to do while we're walking."
