With rent and mortgage protections set to expire in the coming months, the city of North Bend and Oregon Coast Community Action are offering a reprieve for those behind on their bills.
On Thursday, Mayor Jessica Engelke announced the city had received a $500,000 grant to help people who are behind in their rent, mortgage or electric and natural gas bills. The grant will be administered by ORCCA and is available to residents throughout Coos County.
"The city of North Bend was awarded a $500,000 grant to assist Coos County residents struggling to pay their rent, mortgage or utilities," Engelke said. "The funds come from the Oregon Community Development Block Grant program, which the Business Oregon Infrastructure Finance Authority administers. North Bend partnered with Coos County and chose to take a regional approach for the maximum of $500,000 by soliciting intergovernmental agreements from each of the local governments in the county. Grant dollars will be available for mortgage, rent, and utility payments up to six months past due."
The grant allows utility payments for electricity and natural gas but excluded water and sewer bills.
ORCCA will administer the grant, and ORCCA Executive Director Drew Farmer said his organization is excited to help people struggling with their bills.
"The best way to do it is to come down to our office or folks can call us," Farmer said. "We have a number of programs that run and the half a million will certainly help with rental assistance and energy assistance. These are very high inflation times, and this money can help with people."
Farmer said ORCCA has a lot of programs to help people in need, even if they don't qualify for the new grant.
The CDBG grant does have limitations. To qualify, residents must be low-income based on federal standards, must have a documented need due to COVID-19 and must not be able to access any other assistance program.
Farmer said the announcement was perfect timing because many people are concerned right now.
"There's a lot of panic right now because the eviction moratoriums are about to expire," he said.
Farmer said ORCCA recently did a community survey about housing and 38% of people who have a home are concerned they won't be able to keep it.
But ORCCA is trying to help. In addition to the CDBG the city of North Bend received, ORCCA has money to help.
"Please call us," Farmer said. "Even if it's not past due, I know we have programs if someone has a 24-hour notice or 72-hour notice."
Engelke said the CDBG grant was another step North Bend has taken to find additional funding to help during trying economic times, both for the city and local residents.
"One of the strategic goals for the city has been sustaining long-term," Engelke said. "The city administrator and his staff have been working really hard. This really has been a focus the last 18 months. This grant here will get us close to $6 million."
North Bend began working on the CDBG grant announced Thursday in October 2020. After it was originally submitted, some elements of the program changed, and a second application had to be sent in.
With lingering effects of COVID and inflation hurting man families, Farmer said the money will be help many people who are scared and uncertain of the future right now.
"Of yes, even amongst people who are at the median income," Farmer said.
Anyone interesting in applying for the grant are urged to visit ORCCA at 1855 Thomas in Coos Bay or call 541-435-7080.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In