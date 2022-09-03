Coos Watershed Association

The Oregon Watershed Enhancement Board has announced the five 2022 recipients of its Focused Investment Partnership program, including first-ever awards for Oregon’s Coast.

Among these recipients is the Coos Basin Coho Partnership, whose $11 million award will accelerate years of high-priority restoration projects in the Coos watershed, with the aim to recover local populations of threatened Oregon Coast coho salmon.

0
0
0
0
0



Online Poll

Are you registered to vote in the Nov. election?

You voted:

Submit Your News

We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Send us your news, photos, and videos and let us know what's going on!

The World's Latest E-Edition

Connect With Us

   

Email Newsletters

Load comments