The Oregon Watershed Enhancement Board has announced the five 2022 recipients of its Focused Investment Partnership program, including first-ever awards for Oregon’s Coast.
Among these recipients is the Coos Basin Coho Partnership, whose $11 million award will accelerate years of high-priority restoration projects in the Coos watershed, with the aim to recover local populations of threatened Oregon Coast coho salmon.
“This is a huge investment not just in Oregon Coast coho recovery, but also in the strong restoration economy we’re building on the South Coast,” said Haley Lutz, executive director of the Coos Watershed Association, which serves as the lead local coordinator for the CBP. “We’ll be investing millions of dollars in our local economy through supply purchases and by hiring contractors and additional skilled workers in the Coos Basin.”
The Coos Watershed Association and its partners have been securing OWEB grants and investing millions of dollars in Coos County for decades through projects that restore and enhance aquatic habitat. What’s different about this award is that is provides funding stability over a six-year period and will serve as a catalyst for future projects in the Coos Basin. The economic and ecological impacts of coho salmon restoration will extend beyond the FIP funding’s disbursement over the next six years, Lutz says, with long-term benefits for sport and commercial fisheries, tourism, and clean water for communities.
The blending of economic and environmental health is an important theme for the CPB, who believes strongly that healthy ecological, economic, and social conditions are needed to ensure a sustainable future for native coho through the restoration of highly connected, functional, and productive landscapes. According to Mike Gray, ODFW District fish biologist for the Coos-Coquille-Tenmile District, this funding will help us do just that.
“This award makes a major, focused investment toward sustaining keystone coho salmon populations in a changing environment, but also toward contributing to the coastal economy through restoring healthy fisheries,” says Gray.
The Coos Basin Coho Partnership consists of 15 local and regional organizations who have been working together on coho recovery activities in the Coos Basin for over 25 years, but formalized a regional partnership recently through the development of a Coos Basin-specific plan to accelerate coho recovery on the southern Oregon coast. The recently finalized Strategic Action Plan can be accessed here.
The full CBP team includes Confederated Tribes of Coos, Lower Umpqua and Siuslaw Indians, Coquille Indian Tribe, Coos Watershed Association, Coos Soil and Water Conservation District, Curry Soil and Water Conservation District – Conservation Reserve Enhancement Program, Weyerhaeuser, Wild Rivers Land Trust, Wild Salmon Center, Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife, Oregon Department of Environmental Quality, Bureau of Land Management – Coos Bay District, National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration – Restoration Center, Natural Resource Conservation Service, South Slough National Estuarine Research Reserve, and U. S. Fish and Wildlife Service – Coastal Program.
The partnership component is critical to being able to achieve the outcomes of this grant: each agency plays an important role in providing capacity, expertise, and additional funding. In fact, with contributions and matching funds from CBP partners, the total amount leveraged for the Coos Basin is expected to reach nearly $20 million over six years, almost doubling OWEB’s investment.
The CBP is hitting the ground running and has already started on some of the FIP projects, which are aimed at improving the quality, quantity, and connectivity of coho salmon habitat—particularly in areas that have experienced loss of tidal habitats, blocked or hindered fish passage, loss of winter rearing habitat, and degraded water quality. Over half of the projects are within lowland, tidally influenced subbasins within the Coos estuary, as these play a critical role in supporting life cycles of salmon and other aquatic organisms.
This work is not just happening in the Coos Basin, though, and is connected to a much bigger picture of salmon recovery efforts along the coast. The CPB was one of three coastal FIP recipients: the Siuslaw Coho Partnership and Oregon Central Coast Estuary Collaborative are doing similar work in their watersheds, which will add up to a much larger collective impact for salmon moving up and down the Oregon coastline.
Funding for these projects comes from the Oregon Lottery and the Federal Pacific Coastal Salmon Recovery Fund (provided by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA). A listing of all awarded grants is available at: https://www.oregon.gov/oweb/Documents/2022-FIP-Awards.pdf
COOS BASIN COHO PARTNERSHIP: THE FACTS
● The Coos Basin Coho Partnership (CBP) will receive the first of three OWEB disbursements ($3,469,614) in 2022. Funding will span three bienniums from 2022-2028 for a total of $11,075,993.
● In the first two years of FIP funding, CBP projects will improve access to over 40 miles of coho spawning and rearing habitat, add habitat complexity to 4+ stream miles, and enhance 20+ acres of native riparian (streamside) habitat and 170+ acres of lowland slough habitat.
● These projects will take place at 14 main project sites in the first two years, such as opening up fish passage to spawning habitat above Tioga Falls, upgrading a tide gate on Palouse Creek, and improving fish use, drainage, and connectivity in the Lillian Creek tidal wetland.
● Please contact Haley Lutz for a full project list and more details about the FIP award’s impact for Coos Basin communities.
