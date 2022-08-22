Ocean Blvd crash_087.jpg

Coos Bay Police, Oregon State Police, and Coos Bay Fire and Rescue responded to a collision between a Ford Focus and a U.S. Postal Service truck on Ocean Boulevard Wednesday afternoon. The emergency responders broke the windshield of the Ford and used the Jaws of Life to remove the driver.

At the August 2 meeting, the Coos Bay City Council approved the acceptance of a grant for the Coos Bay Fire Department. This grant was from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA-Rural Development) for $50,000. The funds are being used to replace the fire department’s obsolete hydraulic rescue tools; better known as the “Jaws of Life.” The tools are used to cut and push metal parts away from trapped occupants involved in a severe motor vehicle crash. These new tools are battery operated; eliminating the need for a loud hydraulic pump and without hoses that can be tangled or restrict mobility.

This USDA grant is just one of many grants that CBFD has used to enhance programs or service. In 2021, the fire department applied for over $500,000 in grant funding. The department was awarded:

