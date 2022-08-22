At the August 2 meeting, the Coos Bay City Council approved the acceptance of a grant for the Coos Bay Fire Department. This grant was from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA-Rural Development) for $50,000. The funds are being used to replace the fire department’s obsolete hydraulic rescue tools; better known as the “Jaws of Life.” The tools are used to cut and push metal parts away from trapped occupants involved in a severe motor vehicle crash. These new tools are battery operated; eliminating the need for a loud hydraulic pump and without hoses that can be tangled or restrict mobility.
This USDA grant is just one of many grants that CBFD has used to enhance programs or service. In 2021, the fire department applied for over $500,000 in grant funding. The department was awarded:
$24,000 from the Oregon State Fire Marshal (Wildland/Urban-Interface grant) for forest firefighting equipment
$96,000 from Oregon Office of Emergency Management (state Homeland Security) for emergency/disaster shelter supplies
$61,000 from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA -Assistance to Firefighters) for fitness and exercise equipment
In 2022, CBFD has applied for eight grants, totaling $383,000 in funding support. Six of these grants are still pending, but the department has been awarded $35,000 from the Oregon State Fire Marshal for augmenting wildfire season staffing, and the aforementioned USDA grant for rescue tools. There are two additional grants on the horizon that staff intend to pursue before the end of this year.
Application and management of grant funds takes staff time and effort, but CBFD has discovered that grants can reduce the strain on the budget and improve the service delivery to the community. The ever-rising cost of equipment and personnel, along with limited funding, has encouraged staff to consider supplemental funding opportunities that are available through local, state, and federal grant programs.
