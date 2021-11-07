Hearing loss is a challenging thing. Over 48 million people in the United States have this, and 55% over the age of 55. In the time of COVID-19, this can lead to more isolation than ever before.
The board of directors at Little Theatre on the Bay would like to extend their sincerest thanks to the Judith Ann Mogan Foundation for supporting and funding the hearing loop system at the Liberty Theatre in the amount of $15,000.
Little Theatre on the Bay is committed to providing accessibility at the Liberty Theatre, and just installed a “Hearing Loop” system, to address those theatre patrons who have a hearing aid and yet still have trouble understanding voices in a venue. The hearing loop system allows individuals with hearing aids to tune directly into the soundboard of the theatre. The system has been installed throughout the patron areas of the theatre, including the main auditorium, the balcony, box office and community gathering spaces like the concessions in the lobby area.
A hearing loop is a copper wire that encircles a space and is connected to a sound system. The loop transmits the sound directly into a hearing aid or cochlear implant via a magnetic field, greatly eliminating background noise, competing sounds, reverberation and other acoustic distortions that reduce clarity of sound. The sound signal is then picked up by the little telecoil wire in a person’s assistive device when it is switched to the “T” (Telecoil) or “T+mic” setting. No additional receiver or equipment is needed. Using a telecoil and hearing loop together is seamless, cost-effective, and unobtrusive. The Liberty is looking forward to working with area audiologists in regards to this new system.
This project directly benefits a number of individuals and organizations located in the North Bend/Coos Bay area, the southwest coastal region, and extending into the interior of southern Oregon. A primary beneficiary will be seniors and other individuals with hearing challenges who either attend or wish to attend performances at North Bend’s historic Liberty Theatre. In the years before Covid, the Liberty sold more than 10,000 tickets per year. More than one-third of the theatre’s patrons qualified as seniors. The substantial percentage of seniors attending performances at the Liberty Theatre is a testament to the quality, affordability, and relevance of the performances at this historic venue.
Although we are the first venue in Coos County to install this system, we are in good company, as there are other places within a few hours that have it: including the Eugene Airport, the Shedd Institute, and Florence Events Center.
The hearing loop initiative is part of Phase V of the Century of Celebration capital campaign to expand and enhance North Bend’s historic Liberty Theatre. As such, each of the capital improvement initiatives is derived from an extensive outreach process undertaken by the Little Theatre on the Bay and reflects the priorities and insights of a wide range of community members including but not limited to, actors, directors, backstage support personnel, audience members, area youth, and collaborative partners.
More information about this system will be placed in each program, in the lobby, and on our website and Facebook pages. We plan on holding an “information evening” or afternoon and invite interested community members and partners to come and see how easy the system is to use.
