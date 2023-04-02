Arts and cultural organizations play an essential role in maintaining healthy and resilient communities. To support their vital work, the Pacific Power Foundation is donating more than $164,000 in new grant funding across the three states it serves.
The grants will help fund projects ranging from Shakespeare performances with American Sign Language interpretation to free music events, and from programming that engages diverse youth in public art projects to museums that share regional cultural history.
“These groups foster creative expression, inspire young minds, nurture well-being, and help us look at the world in new ways,” said Sam Carter, Pacific Power regional business manager. “We’re honored to support the incredible work they are doing.”
On the southern Oregon coast, the Pacific Power Foundation provided a $3,500 grant to the Southcoast Clambake Music Festival to bring a band to the Coos Bay area for the Music in the Schools program that helps educate more than 4,500 local students.
This recent round of grants focused on art and culture is one of the foundation’s four annual grant cycles.
