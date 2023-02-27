Five-Time Grammy® Nominee David Arkenstone brings An Evening with David Arkenstone & Friends to The Dolphin Playhouse in Coos Bay on May 10 as part of his Pacific Northwest Tour 2023.
This candlelit concert is a joyous genre blend of neo-classical piano, new age, Celtic, progressive rock, orchestral, world music, and Music Inspired by Middle Earth. With over 100 million Spotify streams, 60+ albums, numerous film and game score compositions, and unforgettable themes for NBC such as The Kentucky Derby, US Women's Figure Skating, and Premier League soccer – David’s music holds something for everyone, taking concertgoers on a musical journey from first note to last.
Joined on stage by virtuoso musicians Megan Shung (violin, erhu), Carlyn Kessler (cello), Zimberly Zaleski (flute), and Josh Gilgoff (percussion), David has plenty of surprises in store. A musical storyteller, he is passionate about taking listeners on a journey, creating sonic tapestries that evoke every emotion. “I envision a place where I would like to go, or an adventure I would like to take, and let my imagination run free,” says David. “I’ve gotten countless messages from listeners who love to take these journeys with me. I’m sometimes surprised by how powerfully people respond to my music.”
In anticipation of the Pacific Northwest Tour, David says, “I’m very excited about our upcoming tour in May. My very talented band and I have a great evening planned. We’re playing quite a few songs from my catalog that I haven’t performed live before. It’ll be lots of fun and a great evening to share with you and your friends and family!”
Receiving Grammy® nominations in 2021, 2019, 2004, 2000, and 1992, this visionary continues to create distinctive tracks that inspire the imagination. David’s compositions are often influenced by the beauty of nature, classical music, Celtic dance, medieval folklore, and the realm of J.R.R. Tolkien’s Middle Earth. An Evening with David Arkenstone & Friends will embrace the Pacific Northwest with passionate compositions, heartwarming stories, and an evening to be remembered for years to come.
David enjoys touring and meeting his fans from around the world. “One of the most exciting things about performing live is the interaction I have with the audience. It’s very different from making a recording, where you’re not sure who will be listening to it. A lot of the roots of our musicianship come into focus in a live situation. You’re in the moment, you perform your best, and many times reach new heights – then it’s gone and on to the next show!”
Tickets are on sale now for An Evening with David Arkenstone & Friends at The Dolphin Playhouse on Wednesday, May 25, 2023, at davidarkenstone.com or Concerts – David Arkenstone. Attendees may opt for a VIP Experience that includes a post-show autograph meet & greet, preferred seating, lanyard with tour laminate, a photo for signing, and a custom compilation CD. For more information, visit davidarkenstone.com and join the Arkenfans Community on Facebook.
You can also follow David on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter for behind-the-scenes looks and even more magical content.
