Dolphin Playhouse

Five-Time Grammy® Nominee David Arkenstone brings An Evening with David Arkenstone & Friends to The Dolphin Playhouse in Coos Bay on May 10 as part of his Pacific Northwest Tour 2023.

This candlelit concert is a joyous genre blend of neo-classical piano, new age, Celtic, progressive rock, orchestral, world music, and Music Inspired by Middle Earth. With over 100 million Spotify streams, 60+ albums, numerous film and game score compositions, and unforgettable themes for NBC such as The Kentucky Derby, US Women's Figure Skating, and Premier League soccer – David’s music holds something for everyone, taking concertgoers on a musical journey from first note to last.



