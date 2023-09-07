The Coos County Sheriff’s Office has been hiring for several positions over the past several months, including Communications Specialists, Patrol Deputies, and Corrections Deputies.\ This is an intensive process to ensure the public we serve has the best possible public servants.
On September 1st, 2023, Sheriff Fabrizio had the privilege of attending (From left to right) Deputies J. Lessley, J. Godin, & B. Vitek's graduation from the Department of Public Safety Standards and Training Basic Corrections Academy in Salem, Oregon.
