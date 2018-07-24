COOS COUNTY — For the past five years, the local Department of Human Services office has had the GRACE Project helping recruit and retain foster parents.
The grant funding the project comes from the Children’s Bureau in Washington D.C., which runs out this coming September. According to GRACE Project Coordinator Sue Thornton, the grant has no prospects for renewal.
Though it appears as though the project is ending this year, Thornton hopes that DHS will find a way to keep recruiting foster parents.
Right now, between Coos and Curry counties, there are 254 foster children with only 213 foster homes. Of those homes, only 27 are in Curry County.
“The kids who don’t have homes, so far we have been creative and fortunate not to do what is called ‘hoteling’ since I’ve been here, which has been four and a half years,” Thornton said. “We’ve only done that three times that I’m aware of, where staff support or stay with children in a hotel because we couldn’t place them.”
Looking back at what the GRACE Project has achieved over the past five years, Thornton pointed to establishing the GRACE Project Action Team as one of the most important avenues for educating the public on what it means to be a foster parent.
“The action team was a suggested method to do this, and we invited people from DHS, Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA), and a couple community members who didn’t represent any organization,” Thornton said. “The idea was to include more people from different walks of life to learn about the realities of children in the child welfare system and dispelling myths.”
Through the action team, the GRACE Project worked to educate the public on how DHS operates, where funding originates, and the process in becoming a foster parent.
The GRACE Project also helped bring together Foster Parent Night Out, which is offered during the school year as a way to connect foster parents. This is also an official component of Every Child, a relatively new organization whose mission is to bring the community together alongside DHS to support staff, foster children and foster parents.
“Another success we have had is our foster parent liaison, a volunteer who has been a teacher and foster parent for many years,” Thornton said. “She brings experience from both systems and helps foster parents navigate Independent Education Plans (IEPs), work with sports teams if there is an issue with a coach, and some districts waive funding for kiddos in care, so she helps work all of these things out.”
Deb Larson has volunteered as an advocate for the past two years. According to Thornton, Larson introduces herself at the beginning of each school year to let both district staff and parents know she is there if they need her.
“We’ve also done outreach meetings with our local foster parent association, developed a positive relationship with that group,” Thornton said. “We’ve hosted three Community Information Meetings on fostering, as a continuation of our education portion of the project where foster parents are on a panel to answer questions from the public.”
Though these accomplishments from the project have taken on a life of their own, Thornton hopes that more people will show an interest in becoming foster parents.
“At this point there has not been anything at the federal or state level to refund the program, which is to recruit, educate, and retain foster parents,” Thornton said. “The staff in the office works on this, but their priority are the children, who need them, so this is not their entire focus. It requires having a person at the DHS office always focused on the recruitment and retention piece.”