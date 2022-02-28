The University of Texas at Dallas chess teams earned the top spots in this year’s Kasparov Chess Foundation University Cup, which was held virtually Feb. 5-6.
The UT Dallas Team B earned first place in the U2200 Division while Team A finished in second place in the U2400 Division.
Team B was represented by both chess team players and club members: IM Ivan Schitco, GM Razvan Preotu, GM Joshua Ruiz, Wilson Farris, and Chris Vazquez.
Team A consisted of IM Guillermo Vazquez, IM Rahul Peddi, IM Aaron Grabinsky, from Coquille, (with an impressive 8/9 points), and NM Thomas Kung.
The KCF University Cup drew 146 collegiate teams this year from five different continents.
This is the first time the UT Dallas chess team and club competed together to achieve international collegiate titles.
The UT Dallas Chess Team now is preparing to play in the collegiate President’s Cup tournament, which is known as the Final Four of Chess.
The event will be held April 2-3 in Lubbock, Texas.
Chess Legend World Champion Garry Kasparov gave an inspiring speech to all the participants during the event.
