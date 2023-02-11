Oregon State University

Desert bighorn sheep whose Southern California range is bisected by freeways may one day benefit from Oregon State University modeling designed to show where the animals would be most apt to use overpasses to safely cross the interstates.

The research is important because it shows how GPS tracking data and computer simulations can be used to predict animal movements – information that’s needed for the optimal siting of crucial but expensive habitat connectivity enhancement projects.



0
0
0
0
0



Online Poll

Did you enjoy President Biden's State of the Union Address?

You voted:

Submit Your News

We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Send us your news, photos, and videos and let us know what's going on!

The World's Latest E-Edition

Connect With Us

   

Email Newsletters

Load comments