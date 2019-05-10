COOS COUNTY — Coos County Commissioners approved a grant Tuesday of more than $200,000 from the Oregon Parks and Recreation Department to continue its expansion of the Whiskey Run Mountain Biking Trail.
The funds, which total approximately $200,007.25, will go toward constructing an additional 10 miles of biking trails as well as the development of its trailhead and parking lot area. The grant will be provided through April 2021.
Last month, the board approved a contract with Ptarmigan Trails, who worked on the trail’s original 13 mile design, to lead the expansion.