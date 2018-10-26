“We’ve come so far, let’s keep going.”

COOS COUNTY – The job of Coos County Sheriff is up for election and putting his name back on the ballot is the current sheriff, Craig Zanni.
“When I first decided to run for sheriff back in 2010, it was because at the time we had gone through a huge reduction and finances were difficult,” Zanni told The World. “I wanted to run to put infrastructure back in place and get the Sheriff’s Office back to where it should be.”
In 2010, before Zanni became sheriff, signs used to hang at the front door to the office that deputies wouldn’t respond to crimes that included mailbox theft or if there was no suspect.
“We had self-reporting crime reports that would be sent out and less than 25 percent were returned,” Zanni remembered. “So we had no idea what was going on in the community.”
When he was elected sheriff eight years ago, the first item of businesses he accomplished was getting rid of those signs and that policy.
“I said that we would respond to every call we can,” Zanni said. “I ran unopposed partly, I believe, because no one wanted to take on the task. I came on knowing there were things we should do and I feel we’ve been successful.”
Since becoming sheriff, he has lifted the department from five patrol deputies to 18 and made the community feel safe again, he said.
“We have the community support back,” he said. “We also worked to get the pay scales competitive and now have a waiting list of people wanting to apply. We have established a good organization and that word has spread.”
Not only that, but Zanni has integrated the county’s emergency management. Whenever disaster strikes, or the Cascadia earthquake hits, Zanni has created a system to regain order and initiate emergency operations.
“If we have a major disaster, because of the bridges and culverts, this county will be broken into islands,” he said. “By overlaying our emergency operations with deputies in corrections, patrol and civil, we can identify where we have a deputy at their home and from there establish government operations, identify the needs of that area and how to organize that. We’ve done that.”
When he first became sheriff, the department’s communication system was at the end of its life and there wasn’t a plan in place to update it. When he stepped into office, money began to be saved that can be used down the road when parts and pieces need to be replaced.
“Our dispatch center is also being retrofitted for a second time, so if we have a disaster it is prepared,” Zanni said. “And when we get to a combined dispatch, we can flip the switch and do that. This all takes time to build and we’ve done so well . . . it’s part of the reason I’m running again.
“We’ve come so far, let’s keep going.”
Zanni has his eye on future projects, which include moving the Sheriff’s Office out of the basement of the county courthouse to the jail next door.
“We’ve done so much to bring back services the community desires and needs and I want to keep that going,” Zanni said.
Running against Zanni is Michael Kinnaird. However, after multiple attempts to set up an interview, Kinnaird could not be reached before deadline.
Ballots are due by Tuesday, Nov. 6.