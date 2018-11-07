COOS COUNTY — In final unofficial results, the two Coos County measures went in separate directions.
Measure 6-168 failed, having asked voters to repeal the North Bay Urban Renewal District.
Voters shot down the measure with 13,274 votes “no,” leaving it at 58.24 percent. The measure only received 9,518 votes in favor, leaving “yes” votes at 41.76 percent.
The “no” vote keeps the district open for another 30 years. The North Bay Urban Renewal District brings $80,000 in tax money annually and helps introduce new infrastructure to its area.
Measure 6-170 was only an advisory question, meaning it asked voters for their opinion on whether or not the county should be able to tax commercial marijuana growers.
As of the final unofficial numbers of the night, voters overwhelmingly said “yes” with 19,722 votes in favor, putting it at 70.99 percent. There were only 8,060 “no” votes, putting it at 29.01 percent.
Now the issue may possibly be brought forward during an upcoming state legislative session to initiate a change to the law that prevents counties from taxing marijuana growers.