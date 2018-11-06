COOS COUNTY — Final unofficial numbers were expected to be released between 10:30 p.m. and 11 p.m. on Tuesday night, but have been pushed back to 11:30 p.m.
Coos County Clerk Debbie Heller told The World at 10:30 p.m that there are still about 3,500 additional ballots waiting to be counted.
"Right now we are balancing the unaccepted reports," she said, explaining that those are ballots with signatures being questioned. Rather than count those, her office will review them tomorrow morning.
"It's not a delay, just part of the process," Heller said.
The final unofficial numbers of the night will be released within the hour.