NORTH BEND - The unofficial final results for the North Bend Mayor and City Council races from the Coos County Elections office were released just after midnight on Wednesday.
Mayor Rick Wetherell has been elected to another term as the city’s mayor. This will be Wetherell’s ninth term as the mayor of North Bend.
Heading into his new term Wetherell is interested in finding new avenues to fund North Bend’s public safety.
Wetherell defeated opponent Timm Slater, receiving 60.69 percent of the vote. Slater received 38.67 percent.
Slater will continue to serve out his current term on the North Bend City Council.
Candidates who won open spots on the North Bend City Council include Jessica Engelke, Bill Richardson, and Larry Garboden.
Engelke won the most votes with 28.65 percent, Richardson won 26.17 percent of the vote, and Garboden won 22.18 percent.
The fourth candidate Pat Goll did not win a second term on the council, but he still took 21.80 percent of the vote.
While Garboden and Richardson are veterans of the council, Engelke is a newcomer to the North Bend city government.
Engelke feels that her background in business lends her unique perspective on how to operate the city of North Bend. One of her big ideas if elected is to better promote tourism in the city.
Some of the projects started by council that Richardson would like to see through with another term are the Simpson Park project, and completion of the Liberty Theatre.
Garboden said he would like to see through projects like building North Bend’s new visitor center, and completing the Liberty Theatre.