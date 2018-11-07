COOS BAY — This election day has seen some change to officials in the Coos Bay city government, as two new city councilors have been elected.
The new additions to the council are 7 Devils Brewing Company owner Carmen Mathews and Robert Miles from the Boys & Girls Club of Southwestern Oregon. Philip Marler, a real estate adjuster, retained his seat on the council.
According to the Coos County elections office, Mathews received 35.44 percent of the vote, Miles received 32.68 percent or the vote, and Marler received 30.13 percent.
This will be Marler’s first full term, as he was appointed to serve out Tom Leahy’s term when Leahy stepped down.
Joe Benetti will be serving another 2 year term as mayor winning 93.68 percent of the vote. That makes this his second term in this stint. Benetti was also mayor of Coos Bay from 2000 to 2006.
“I’m looking forward to the new council with Carmen Matthews and Rob Miles. I would like to really continue on with where we’re at,” Benetti said.
Benetti is looking forward to improving infrastructure in the city, and development.
All three of the council candidates have said that they would like to work toward addressing housing issues in Coos Bay in the coming years.
“Working on housing development projects is another item I would like to see added to our goals list,” Benetti said.
Matthews and Miles will be taking the council seats from two term councilor Jennifer Groth and three term Councilor Stephanie Kramer.