COOS BAY — Homeless youth are outfitted for the new school year.

The At Risk Youth Project held its second annual Back to School event Wednesday, sponsored by Jordan Cove and supported by local Verizon Wireless stores and Gibbs RV. Jordan Cover donated $3,500 for the event, while Verizon Wireless donated all leftover backpacks from its own Back to School event. Gibbs RV made over 80 hygiene bags, which included towels, shampoos and conditioners, and soap.