REEDSPORT — As election season approaches, U.S. Rep. Peter DeFazio, D-Springfield, took some time to campaign throughout the 4th District, holding town halls in Coos Bay and Reedsport this week.
Congressman Peter DeFazio addresses supporters in Reedsport at a town hall meeting on Wednesday.
“I’ve come out to hear what people’s concerns are ... these town halls are a real give and take for me, and I really enjoy them,” DeFazio said on Wednesday.
A recurring issue that DeFazio said has been brought up at his 10 town halls is access to health care. Other concerns that the representative was questioned on include Social Security, and issues with the rising cost of education.
“These people point to issues that Congress should be working on, many of which I am working on. Sometimes when I’m out at town halls I’ll get legislative ideas from people,” DeFazio said.
One topic people in Reedsport asked DeFazio about was if there are any efforts in the legislature to do away with the Electoral College.
“That would require a constitutional amendment. It’s unlikely, because the small states are not going to want to give up that power,” DeFazio said.
Congressman Peter DeFazio stops by Coos County Democratic headquarters to show support for local politicians on the South Coast.
A woman who worked for the Port of Reedsport thanked DeFazio for his work on legislation that assists small ports through things like the Harbor Maintenance Act.
“Small ports are the lifeblood of so many communities as you all very well know. I think it’s critical, and I’ve always enjoyed working with the ports,” DeFazio said.
DeFazio urged his constituents to go out and vote in the November election, as the Democratic Party could potentially take back a majority in the House of Representatives.
At least twice at the Reedsport Community Center, DeFazio was asked by the audience what they can do to initiate new legislature and change in government.
“I would give the same answer to anybody, which is that you have to be actively involved. If you don’t like what’s going on, you either need to join a group that’s working for change in the area you’re concerned about, or individually be involved in the electoral process,” DeFazio said.
State Representative for Oregon’s 9th District, Caddy McKeown, attended DeFazio’s town hall meetings in order to show support for the Democratic party, and hear what the people of her district were interested in nationally.
A group of about 30 people showed up to ask congressman Peter Defazio questions at a Town Hall meeting on Wednesday.
“It’s always helpful to hear what voters have to say, whether they’re here to talk about state issues or national issues. I always learn something from the congressman, he such a wealth of information that I love listening to him talk,” McKeown said.
DeFazio dropped by the Coos County Democrat headquarters in Coos Bay to meet with people working on local campaigns in the area before he headed up to Reedsport.
For the first time in eight years, DeFazio has been able to put a field staffer in Coos County to campaign for him.