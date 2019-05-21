COOS COUNTY — Unofficial numbers are in for the May 2019 special district election, though final numbers won’t be released until 10:30 p.m.
“Compared to other special district elections, this is the lowest turnout I’ve seen,” said Debbie Heller, county clerk. “There are no measures on the ballot, which help bring people out. Measures bring more interest.”
On Tuesday afternoon, Heller’s office reported only 14 percent of ballots returned. By the release of the unofficial numbers earlier this evening, 7,303 ballots had been counted out of around 44,000 eligible voters.
“We run between 27 and 30 percent of voter turnout for special district elections,” Heller said. “In the 17 years I’ve been here, this is the lowest I’ve seen. The last special district was a little over 30 percent, but we had the (Coos Bay School District BEST Bond) on it, which brought people out.”
Every school board in the county had positions up for grabs, however incumbents running uncontested in the Coquille School District all returned for another four years.
Those incumbents included Steven Britton for Position 1 who won 98.45 percent of the vote, Roy Wright for Position 3 at 98.13 percent, and Heather Echavarria for Position 5 at 97.26 percent. Returning school board member, Jeffrey Cannon, won Position 7 with 99.18 percent of the vote.
Likewise in the Bandon School District, none of the five seats were contested. Ryan Sherman won Position 2 at 98.04 percent, Marie Simonds for Position 3 at 98.30 percent, A J Kimball for Position 4 at 98.38 percent, Breanna Quattrocchi for Position 6 at 98.08 percent, and Greg Looney for Position 7 at 98.95 percent.
Meanwhile in the Coos Bay School District, David Geels won Position 2 at 98.26 percent, Kim Brick won Position 3 at 98.42 percent, and Bryce Grotzke won Position 7 at 98.56 percent. The only contested seat was for Position 4 with Kevin Leo Dubisar in the lead at 55.60 percent of the vote over Jim Kingsley at 43.38 percent.
In the North Bend School District, the only uncontested spot was for Position 3, which went to Steven Ryan at 98.77 percent.
For Position 1, Spencer Gordon is in the lead at 58.27 percent of the vote over Ron Moore who is at 40.67 percent.
For Position 4, Kristina Simpson leads at 58.22 percent over Dallas Petenbrink who is at 23.51 percent, while Rodger Ryan has 17.92 percent.
Then for Position 7, Eric Gleason is ahead at 63.41 percent over Patrick Ryan at 35.84 percent.
In Myrtle Point, the only contested seat was for Position 4 with Ray Petrie in the lead at 69.74 percent over Karissa Kirkpatrick at 29.74 percent.
Uncontested seats included Tank Parrish for Position 2 who won at 100 percent, Beau Allen for Position 3 who won at 99.43 percent, Tara Johnson for Position 5 at 98.27 percent, and Justin Miller for Position 6 who won at 99.40 percent.
Meanwhile, the only contested seat at the Powers School District was for Position 3, which has KamBria Swenson in the lead at 71.30 percent over Kris Hall at 27.83 percent.
Though there were no ballot measures to be decided by voters, there were over 80 board seats for voters to elect. The following were other contested positions, but a full list of the unofficial numbers can be viewed at www.co.coos.or.us.
Coos County Airport District
Position 1: Michael Collins at 52.33 percent over Brent Pahls at 46.94 percent
Position 3: Helen Brunell Mineau at 50.43 percent over Pat Elliot at 32.40 percent, with Lonni Corona at 16.48 percent
Position 5: Jason Bell at 50.59 percent over John A Briggs at 48.73 percent
Southwestern Oregon Community College
Position 1: Harry Abel Jr at 98.68 percent over a write in that received 1.32 percent
Position 6: Susan L Anderson at 67.25 percent over Steve Scheer at 32.17 percent
South Coast Education Service District
Position 2: Corinne Potts at 53.69 percent over Dan Warrick at 45.55 percent
Southern Coos Health District
Position 1: Edie Jurgenson at 50 percent over Maggie Lowery at 49.34 percent
Charleston RFPD
Position 1: Ed Powers at 54.41 percent over Alan Taylor at 41.53 percent
Position 3: Dave Richards at 56.61 percent over Ken Bastendorff at 42.24 percent
Hauser RFPD
Position 3: Denny Brandon at 58.62 percent over Jack Hoffman at 41.38 percent
Timber Park RFPD
Position 4: Leslie Engle at 62.16 percent over David Petitt at 37.84 percent
Millicoma River P&R District Zone 1
Position 1: Mikhaila Henson at 62.86 over Sam Schawrz at 34.29 percent