COOS BAY – The City of Coos Bay has partnered once again with the South Coast Development Council in gathering development proposals for its empty lot located on the corner of Michigian Avenue and South Wasson Street.
On Thursday, the SCDC posted its notice seeking proposals for the Empire District property outlining the .37-acre location and its ready to build aspects.
“The idea is to help with workforce housing,” said SCDC Executive Director Sam Baugh. “Everyone knows we are in short supply of housing around here and so the thought (the city) has is to make it as easy as possible for somebody to come and make that development.”
According to Baugh, the center has participated in two previous city housing studies, but hasn’t directly worked with identifying potential workforce housing locations. The nonprofit works primarily throughout the South Coast assisting local business owners maintain and expand their business for the betterment of the area’s economy.
One of the common challenges the center often witnesses are employers struggling to recruit and hire potential employees in an area that is lacking sufficient housing, Baugh said. He added it’s the shared goal of the city and the SCDC, to find developers interested in building an affordable multiunit building such as an apartment complex to best utilize the space.
The deadline for proposals is December 1. Soon after, the SCDC will review the submissions received and will narrow it down to possibly three or four project proposals. Baugh said he expect to have this completed and turned over to the city for further inspection by December 15.
City Manager Roger Craddock said he was unable to provide an exact date of when the proposals will reach city council.
“It’s hard to tell because it really depends on how many proposals we get,” Craddock said. “It appears this site has a lot of interest in it, so we’re hoping to get a lot.”
Craddock also added the city’s willingness to work with developers by providing a range of incentives for the site and discussed the area’s prime location to surrounding schools, restaurants, shops and recreational activities.
“In this case we happen to own a piece of land that is fairly sizable, buildable and shovel ready,” Craddock said. “The city is willing to provide that land at no costs as an incentive to a developer which is a huge.”
He also added the site’s unique location being in a parking district that allows for developers to utilize its space fully as they would not be required to seek off-street parking.
In previous projects, Baugh said he has continued to work with developers beyond the initial proposal process to ensure they receive the tools needed to succeed.
“For the next month I’m going to get together the criteria and go off a checklist that the city has told us they would like to see,” Baugh said. “I hopeful to see this proposal awarded through the city by the beginning of next year.”