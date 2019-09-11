SOUTH COAST — On Sept. 24, Americans will celebrate National Voter Registration Day with a massive 50-state effort to register voters before Election Day this November.
Every eligible American voter should exercise his or her right to be heard at the ballot box this year and next. National Voter Registration Day is the right place to start by getting registered. That is why communities across the country are planning to use National Voter Registration Day to increase voter participation.
Thousands of national, state and local organizations and volunteers will be the driving force behind National Voter Registration Day 2019. Partner organizations will coordinate hundreds of National Voter Registration Day events nationwide and leverage #NationalVoterRegistrationDay on all social media platforms to drive attention to voter registration and the midterm elections.
You have free articles remaining.
Coos and Curry County libraries have voter registration forms available to fill out and mail. Alternately, people can check their current voter registration status or register online at the library or home by visiting the website for the Oregon Secretary of State at https://sos.oregon.gov
Founded in 2012, National Voter Registration Day is designed to create an annual moment when the entire nation focuses on registering Americans to exercise their most basic right – the right to vote. More than two million Americans have registered to vote on this day since the inaugural National Voter Registration Day.