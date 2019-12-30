COQUILLE — Senator Jeff Merkley is holding town halls this week, with two of them scheduled on the South Coast.
According to an announcement from Merkley’s office, the Coos County Town Hall is being held at 2 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 2, in the small auditorium at the Coquille Community Center, 115 N. Birch St., Coquille.
The Curry County Town Hall will be held at 5:30 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 2, at the Port Orford Community Hall, 419 11th St., Port Orford.
The public is invited to be updated on Merkley’s work in D.C., ask questions and make suggestions on how to tackle issues facing Oregon and the nation, the release said. This town hall is one of many being held with his constituents between Jan. 2 and Jan. 5 in 12 different counties.
“Town halls are a fundamental part of our democratic republic, and too many elected officials shirk this responsibility,” Merkley said in the release. “Hearing from you is critical in making sure that I know firsthand what it is you want me fighting for in the Senate, just like I did with tackling Sudden Oak Death, securing big investments in rural broadband, and making sure small ports get dredged. And it gives Oregonians a chance to hold me accountable — ask me questions, delve into policy, vent your frustrations. It’s what I’m here for and I hope to see you there.”
Since joining the Senate in 2009, Merkley has held a town hall in each of Oregon’s 36 counties every year. These town halls will be his 397th through 407th as a U.S. Senator.