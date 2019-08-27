FLORENCE - Last week, legislators from all over the state of Oregon met in Florence for the eighth annual Oregon Coastal Caucus Economic Summit.
For two days, community leaders, businesses and state and federal legislators spent time focusing on the specific challenges and opportunities for the Oregon coast.
“Drought harms our farms growing food, fish surviving in our rivers and our forests’ health," said District 5 senator and key Summit organizer Arnie Roblan, D-Coos Bay. "Rising acid levels in the ocean, toxic algae blooms and dead zones harm our fishing families and our crab and shellfish industry. And perhaps the most top of mind for everyone is the risk of wildfire. How can we protect our communities, prevent wildfire and find resources for sustainable forest management?”
With the Summit being hosted by Oregon coast legislators, the caucus gave them a unique opportunity to show off and discuss the issues that rural coastal communities are facing.
“This conference was stared eight years ago in Coos Bay as a way to bring all those people from around the state to our area so our local community people can get to know the movers and shakers,” Roblan said.
Over 600 people signed up to attend the Summit, with many more showing up who did not register for the event.
According to Roblan, most of the conversations this year were focused around water infrastructure. Roblan serves on the state Senate Committee on Environment and Natural Resources and said that was one of the things he most wanted to discuss at the Summit. Legislators have committed themselves to working on reducing climate pollution. Conversations, like the ones at the Summit this week, will be how to best reach agreements on climate protection laws that work for all of Oregon.
“All the natural resource things are important to me – the global warming issue and all the things that go along with that are issues I care about," Roblan said. "I just don’t want them to disproportionately impact the coastal people so I keep working, whether it’s on 2020 or other bills."
Roblan also mentioned that at the Summit he would discuss his newest appointment as chairman of the Senate Interim Committee on Mental Health.
“Mental health has become a big issue ... I’m meeting with a lot of different interested people. When we were going around the state, mental health issues were big issues in every one of the schools. Many of the people in our prison populations and are homeless populations suffer from mental health issues. We have got to figure out how to support the people who are doing the work to support those people,” Roblan said.