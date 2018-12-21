COOS COUNTY — Senator Arnie Roblan is pushing for better public education reform in Oregon, according to a press release from the state legislature’s Senate Majority Office.
The retired Marshfield High School principal was appointed by Senate President Peter Courtney to “continue his work as Co-Chair of the bipartisan, bicameral Joint Committee on Student Success,” the release said. This committee is working to create legislation to transform public education in the state.
“I’ve been an educator for a long time and our schools are our most vital resource that we offer our children for a better future,” Roblan said in the release. “We are recognizing right now that we need to do better. We’re taking a ‘go big or go home’ approach on this, because it’s for our state’s future. This is probably the most important work I will do in my entire working life.”
Not only will Roblan be on the Joint Committee on Student Success, but he will also be on the “budget-writing Joint Committee on Ways and Means and its Education SubCommittee,” the release said.
This is on top of serving on the Senate Rules Committee and Environment and National Resources Committee.