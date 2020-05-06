REEDSPORT — The combination of extensive projects, never-ending grant writing and a global pandemic has made it quite the time to be an interim city manager.
For Reedsport interim City Manager Deanna Schafer, who came into the role after her predecessor Jonathan Wright stepped down at the end of last year, this has been a time of adjustment with some familiarity added in.
“I actually worked with Jonathan for the last seven years. And I’ve been here for over 17 years. So I’m pretty familiar with the projects and different things that we’re working on, what we’ve gone through over the years. So it wasn’t a huge jump to take on the interim role,” said Schafer, who was most recently city recorder.
According to the Reedsport Charter, the interim tag extends for six months with the ability for another six month period to be added if approved by the City Council. Schafer, who is approaching the completion of six months, says that the current plan is to be extended until December.
“That was with the knowledge that we would not be looking for another city manager until things slow down and we get through budgets and audits and all these things. The intent is to reappoint in June for the next six months,” she said. “And then at that point we’ll see where we’re at and whether they decide to recruit a city manager or it would most likely be in the fall. That is where we’re at.”
In the meantime, there is no shortage of work being done in the city.
“We’ve been working hard with FEMA and the state of Oregon to get our levy certified. ... So we have applied for tons of grants and we actually have some large projects that are ongoing right now. So we had to step into that,” said Schafer.
“And also, we have a million-dollar renovation we’re doing on one of our rentals that we rent currently to the US forest service. We were nearing the end of completion on that project.”
Then there are grants, project management and general calls from concerned citizens. And that was all before the coronavirus shut down large portions of the country, state and city.
The Oregon Health Authority has reported 24 positive cases of coronavirus across Douglas County.
“So I guess the biggest thing with that is the collaboration with all these different agencies. It’s been a lot of email traffic. … We had to keep up on all the new regulations. The new governor’s orders. It’s like a daily check-in with the Oregon Health Authority and the county,” said Schafer on the changes over the past two months.
“So that, trying to coordinate with the state, the Forest Service, the Health Authority, Salmon Harbor with what we keep open and what we don’t and whether tourists can come in and that sort of thing. So that’s all been added to my plate.”
