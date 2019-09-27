POWERS — The Powers City Council will hear recommendations from the Historical Preservation Board for it to move forward with two restoration projects affecting historical sites downtown at its next city council meeting Tuesday, Oct. 1st.
According to the agenda, the historical board has identified two projects in need of assistance which include excavating the foundation of the Wagner Pioneer House and replacing the roof of the Gaylord Post Office.
A proposal to excavate the southwestern corner of the Wagner Pioneer House, which was built in 1872, was submitted earlier this month by Oregon Curb Appeal, a construction company based out of McMinnville, Ore., to determine what structural damage is present and what the best method would be in moving forward with its repairs.
The cost to do so is estimated to be approximately $1,000 which would also include a final report of its findings and recommendations to raise the home’s structure and restore the interior and exterior as needed, according to the proposal.
The Gaylord Post Office was also identified as another project by the historical board for the councilors to review as it is need of a roof replacement. Oregon Curb Appeal submitted another proposal to the board to replace the roof using composite shingles which would come at a reduced price.
The company will also pressure wash the exterior of the building in preparation for re-painting. The cost to do so will be approximately $3,200 as board members from the historical preservation group volunteered to help haul debris away to reduce the project’s overall costs.
The Powers City Council will vote on Tuesday night whether or not to move forward with these repairs. Construction is expected to begin this month if the city OKs the proposals.
The meeting will begin at 7 p.m. at Ross Hall located on 570 3rd Ave. in Powers.