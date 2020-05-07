COOS COUNTY — With Election Day right around the corner, The World reached out to all the candidates running for Coos County Commissioner to learn more about why they decided to run, their plan’s to revitalize the local economy and what issues in Coos County concerned them the most today.
Five people are vying for the Coos County Commissioner Position No.1 seat. The candidates include incumbent Robert “Bob” Main, Edward Cordova, Katy Eymann, Pamela Lewis and Sam Schwarz.
Over the past few weeks, The World sent candidates a questionnaire which some answered via email and others over the phone. Some of the answers have been edited for length and clarity. The full questionnaires can be found on The World’s website, www.theworldlink.com.
Robert “Bob” Main
Occupation: Coos County Commissioner
Previous employment: Coos County Assessor, small business owner, local wood production mills
Educational history: Bachelor of Science degree in business administration, mathematics, Southern Oregon College, Southwestern Oregon Community College, North Bend High School
Political experience: Vice president of the Association of O&C Counties, South Slough National Estuarine Research Reserve board member, City of Coquille budget committee member, various other local and statewide committees
Why are you running for Coos County Commissioner?
Well, I enjoy helping people and trying to make a difference in the community. Also, I personally like it. About every half hour to hour we have to handle something on a daily basis and it runs from anywhere from 7 in the morning until about 9 at night, weekends, holidays and all of that.
It’s challenging for me and I really enjoy the challenge. You know, working with people and trying to help them on daily basis. Almost every other day I get a call from somebody or a text or an email from somebody saying, “I have this problem can you help me out,” and I’ve been able to be very successful in those things.
If re-elected, how would you address the local economic crisis facing the county today due to the COVID-19 outbreak?
Right now, I’ve been on I don’t know how many calls. It seems like my whole life right now is constant phone conferences with different state agencies like state parks, like Department of Corrections, Oregon Health Authority, etc. trying to get the governor’s office to reopen the state and the county and to get people back to work.
When I am out and about I get stopped all the time about, “When are we going to reopen the restaurants? When are we going to do this?” and it’s a challenge because it isn’t up to the commissioners like reopening the parks, that was shut down by the governor’s executive order 20-12.
We would like to reopen. We’ve lost more than a quarter of a million dollars in the shutdown so far just in lost revenue from the county parks, but I don’t understand sometimes why you know when you have people very close together in the grocery store why that’s okay, but you can’t have people in their cars going to church service and staying in their car and listening on a radio or why people can’t be in a restaurant 10 feet apart…. We would like to get the parks reopen. We lifted our restrictions on the motel, hotel, RV parks on May 1 and while we know some people were not happy with that, some of them may not know that Douglas and Lane counties never even enacted (restrictions to its lodging) and they didn’t notice any increase in traffic whatsoever…. There’s downsides and upsides with whatever we do. We’re just trying to take the best route that we know how.
What are some of the issues that most concern you in Coos County?
Well, obviously it’s the C-19 going on, but even before that it was distinct lack of jobs for our area and the county as well as a lot of other counties in western Oregon. We’re somewhat dismayed at the lack of timber revenue. In fact, Coos County has 7,244 acres of trust land on the southeast side of the Elliot State Forest in Coos County. Do you know how much income we’ve gotten in the last six years from that 7,244 acres from the Oregon Department of Forestry? It was $54.
We used to get hundreds of thousands if not millions. We are trying to keep the jail running at 98 beds even though the total property taxes that the county gets to keep, when we send out the tax bills, most of all those go back out to the taxing districts.
We get to keep about $5.5 million which was estimated for this 2020-21 budget for the 98 beds. Although we have capacity to house up to 250 (inmates) being that the costs to run the jail is about $6.6 million, property tax is short of just keeping the 98 beds by $1.1 million.
… We’ve been trying to hold the county together. One of the few things that’s supplied the general funds for all the general fund departments is the county forest. We have roughly $3 million a year in forest revenue and that has helped with some grant funds from the U.S. Forest Service to get grants to patrol the dunes, the marine board to patrol the waterways, etc, but it comes down to be extremely tight.
Edward Rosendo Cordova
Occupation: Currently unemployed
Previous employment: Emergency medical technician
Educational history: Certified EMT, San Joaquin Delta College, Brookside Christian High School
Political experience: Appointed primary care paramedic
Why are you running for Coos County Commissioner?
I believe it’s a civic duty that I’m carrying out and I think everyone should take it as a learning experience to how they can make a difference in their community. A lot of it starts at the local level and at the community level. So, you know, instead of running for something else this is something that could really affect the community and our coastal community.
If elected, how would you address the local economic crisis facing the county today due to the COVID-19 outbreak?
Well, the only thing I know is we need to be back up and running because they're bleeding out pretty much to the point where they’re not going to be able to survive this closure period. A lot of them don’t have that type of security to be able to bunker down for a few months and keep going, but that’s just really the biggest issue that we need to stimulate our economy.
A lot of it has to do with lots of overbearing regulations that prevents people from being able to produce things such as straight from the producer straight to the buyers’ type of deal. There’s all these middle men involved and that’s where the biggest issues lie. You don’t need that middle man and typically the middle man is the government…
What are some of the issues that most concern you in Coos County?
The biggest concern that I have is with local government giving themselves raises. I believe the pay is substantial as it is already, especially I’m talking about the level of a Coos County Commission.
The other thing I’m talking about or that I like to address is public employee benefits or PERS benefits for those elected officials. I don’t believe that as a civil officer you’re going to be expecting pension or any type of long-term payment plan for having authority. That’s not right and that completely defeats our government system and the way it works.
Trying to run Coos County like it’s a big metropolitan area that’s the biggest thing too that we don’t need here. We need to steer away from that because this is not a big city and we only have finite resources especially from property owners. ... You need to maintain that job which they are there to keep checks and balances fairly and the finance director position well it’s overseen by who? It’s overseen by the county commissioners and that’s not very secure. So those are really the key issues I have as far as the county and the area goes.
Katy Eymann
Occupation: Attorney
Previous employment: Business owner, business coach, non-profit executive
Educational history: Law degree from University of Oregon’s School of Law, associate’s degree from Lane Community College, Thurston High School
Political experience: Board member on Southwestern Oregon Community College’s Board of Education, chairperson of Oregon Board of Maritime Pilots
Why are you running for Coos County Commissioner?
Elections are about the future. The leadership Coos County needs to change. Our current leadership promotes that we are depressed and we need help from the outside and I know we have abundant natural beauty and natural resources. We also have strong industries here we have a strong medical, fishing, tourism, farming and our timber industry is good.
All of those need to be strengthened. We also need new industry to provide more jobs for young people. I am a strong supporter of off-shore wind energy jobs, it’s a great opportunity for Coos County.
I want to give Coos County a place at the table for all the money that is going to be flowing to build that industry and maintain it from now until forever…
If elected, how would you address the local economic crisis facing the county today due to the COVID-19 outbreak?
COVID-19 is really a science problem. Scientist tell us we need to test, isolate and that will allow us to eradicate this disease. So we need to increase testing if possible. However, that is a federal problem and we need to do our part to get the testing here for everyone.
In the meantime, to address the economic problem. I think it’s okay that we open the economy back up so long as social distancing is maintained. Protests against the economic shutdown are fine as long as social distancing again is maintained. Businesses that reopen need to require or provide masks to their customers like the county commissioners are requiring for the lodging industry and businesses also need to use hand sanitizer or other sanitizer for commonly touched items.
I also think we should open up the parks to give people an outlet for their energy and again require people maintain social distancing. As for the economic crisis locally, I as a commissioner would work closely with the state and federal government officials to increase the direct stimulus money for local businesses. I would use newspapers, social media, and local chambers of commerce to educate business about how to get that money and I’m a fighter….
What are some of the issues that most concern you in Coos County?
Coos County has a major housing issue. Our quality of the housing is too low and it costs too much. We need to implement the Coos County Housing Action Plan, which is available if people want to review it on my website at katyforcoos.com, and that’s going to require some money from the county. I would be at the front of the line to get some of that stimulus money that was passed by the federal government to use that money for housing to implement the housing action plan so we can have a healthy housing market in Coos County.
… Secondly, a major problem in Coos County is the failure of Coos County Commissioners to engage in long term financial planning for the county budget. This has been recommended by everyone who has ever looked at the issues including the Portland State University Hatfield School of Government in 2012.
They told the county government you need to do some long term financial planning so the Coos County Commissioners developed a five-step yearlong plan to do that planning and they never even took the first step that would come in so handy right now as we face this economic crisis here in Coos County. I as a county commissioner would do everything I can to engage in long term financial planning for the benefit of everyone.
Thirdly, there’s the threat of the LNG terminal. While that will improve tax revenue to a select group it won’t be much use if there is no one living here because they don’t want to be next to a very hazardous facility. It’s going to drive out families who are concerned and it’s also going to be an economic disaster for the county because of the economic boom, bust (meaning workers come in to build the facility and then leave when it's completed).
Pam Lewis
Occupation: Registered nurse
Previous employment: Health professional at number of Coquille and Bandon healthcare facilities, emergency room nurse, volunteer-EMT intermediate, public health nurse
Educational history: Nursing degree from Southwestern Oregon Community College, Coquille High School
Political experience: Shift supervisor for City of Coquille EMS training,Coquille Valley Ambulance Association
Why are you running for Coos County Commissioner?
Continuing to do the same thing over and over again while expecting a different result is the very definition of ‘crazy maker.' I want to study two small growing towns in Oregon and research their growth plans, then bring them home to my county. It’s time for a change in direction.
If elected, how would you address the local economic crisis facing the county today due to the COVID-19 outbreak?
I would begin with meeting with the different cities to discover their specific dynamics, then assist with developing a supportive plan for our businesses recovery. We are all going to have a new culture to maneuver through, it will take everyone’s participation.
What are some of the issues that most concern you in Coos County?
Growth and development. We have the fourth largest port on the west coast and it sits nearly bald from industry. We need to make it work for us, develop it as well as accessing and developing our other local assets. We have got to become visionary and creative, let’s become famous for something productive.
Sam Schwarz
Occupation: Self-employed, owner of SAMIO Lighting, Schwarz Reliance
Previous employment: Artists/designer, renewable energy, architect, technician, project manager, engineering, fabrication, commercial tuna fishing
Educational history: Bachelor’s degree from the University of Oregon’s School of Architecture and Allied Art, Lane Community College, Southwestern Oregon Community College, Marshfield High School
Political experience: N/A
Why are you running for Coos County Commissioner?
As Coos County Commissioner, I will bridge the gap between the Industrial and Environmental Communities, defining both short and long-term goals in the trajectory of socioeconomic viability. We are Ready.
If elected, how would you address the local economic crisis facing the county today due to the COVID-19 outbreak?
Covid-19 has shown us where we are strong and where we are weak, allowing us to determine what we can do locally to be strong in a rapidly changing world.
We would be more equipped to keep our businesses operating smoothly during crisis as a self-reliant community, focusing emergency preparedness around building regional resilience as a "business as usual" normality. Regional isolation that would limit in-and-out flow to essential needs between surrounding regions could allow us to continue operating, keeping people working and "staying open" while following appropriate safety protocol for the immune compromised.
In the long-term, local food and energy production is crucial. Maintaining access to outdoor recreation is key for health and moral. Knowing when to self-isolate while following proven safety guidelines will minimize threats to the community as a whole. I am confident that we will overcome this crisis. We are Resilient.
What are some of the issues that most concern you in Coos County?
In an area of such abundant resource, there is no need to witness so much poverty. From homelessness apparent in the streets and in our schools, to substance abuse and unemployment, it is undeniable that Coos County needs to address economic reform.
We have what it takes and now is the perfect time to re-create our path that is beneficial for all inhabitants of our beautiful coastal region. Working with existing agencies for skills training, boosting local manufacturing and processing capacities, coupled with an invitation for welfare reform, we will add value to our local economy and our existing natural resources.
Working hard in a cohesive plan for operations, pulling all of our resources together, we can all relish in the richness of what Coos County already provides. Together, we are Coos County Strong.
