COOS COUNTY — With Election Day right around the corner, The World recently reached out to all the candidates running for Coos County Commissioner to learn more about why they decided to run, their plan’s to revitalize the local economy and what issues in Coos County concerned them the most today?
Currently, a total of five people are vying for the Coos County Commissioner Position No.1 seat which includes incumbent Robert “Bob” Main, Edward Cordova, Katy Eymann, Pamela Lewis and Sam Schwarz.
Over the past few weeks, The World sent candidates a questionnaire which some answered via email and others over the phone. Some of the answers have been edited for length and clarity. The full, unedited questionnaires can be found on The World’s website.
Robert “Bob” Main
Occupation: Coos County Commissioner
Previous employment: Coos County Assessor, small business owner, local wood production mills
Educational history: Bachelor of Science degree in business administration, mathematics, Southern Oregon College, Southwestern Oregon Community College, North Bend High School
Political experience: Vice president of the Association of O&C Counties, South Slough National Estuarine Research Reserve board member, City of Coquille budget committee member, various other local and statewide committees
Why are you running for Coos County Commissioner?
Well, I enjoy helping people and trying to make a difference in the community. Also, I personally like it. About every half hour to hour we have to handle something on a daily basis and it runs from anywhere from 7 in the morning until about 9 at night, weekends, holidays and all of that.
But, it’s challenging for me and I really enjoy the challenge. You know working with people and trying to help them on daily basis. Almost every other day I get a call from somebody or a text or an email from somebody saying, “I have this problem can you help me out,” and I’ve been able to be very successful in those things.
If re-elected, how would you address the local economic crisis facing the county today due to the COVID-19 outbreak?
Right now, I’ve been on, I don’t know how many calls. It seems like my whole life right now is constant phone conferences with different state agencies like state parks, like Department of Corrections, Oregon Health Authority, etc. trying to get the governor’s office to reopen the state and the county and to get people back to work.
When I am out and about I get stopped all the time about, “When are we going to reopen the restaurants? When are we going to do this?” and it’s a challenge because it isn’t up to the commissioners like reopening the parks that was shut down by the governor’s executive order 20-12. We would like to reopen. We’ve lost more than a quarter of a million dollars in the shutdown so far just in lost revenue from the county parks, but I don’t understand sometimes why you know when you have people very close together in the grocery store why that’s OK, but you can’t have people in their cars going to church service and staying in their car and listening on a radio or why people can’t be in a restaurant 10 feet apart. You know when my wife and I go to restaurants we sit down and we would be 10 feet from somebody else, but it’s ok to be six feet from someone in a grocery store. I am having trouble with that so we’re trying to work on that as well as I was on the phone yesterday with Oregon Health Authority about Shutter Creek and some of the inmates are being release because their time is up back into the communities and folks are upset about that release because they don’t know whether their infected or not with C-19.
It seems really easy to me why because the Department of Corrections knows when they are going to be released why they didn’t quarantine those people for 15 days before they release them. So they know fairly reasonably that those people are not infected instead of just releasing them.
We would like to get the parks reopen. We lifted our restrictions on the motel, hotel, RV parks on May 1 and while we know some people were not happy with that, some of them may not know that Douglas and Lane counties never even enacted (restrictions to its lodging) and they didn’t notice any increase in traffic whatsoever.
I talked to both commissioners from Lane and Douglas and they didn’t notice any increase in traffic. I understand their concerns some people are more susceptible than others some actually by their genetic makeup aren’t susceptible at all so you have the whole gamut to not being susceptible to highly susceptible, so I do understand the concerns. But, at the same we’re shut down we’re having a big spike in child abuse and spousal abuse because people aren’t working. People are really upset about not making their house payment, their rent payment, putting food on the table all kinds of stuff. There’s downsides and upsides with whatever we do. We’re just trying to take the best route that we know how.
What are some of the issues that most concern you in Coos County?
Well, obviously it’s the C-19 going on, but even before that it was distinct lack of jobs for our area and the county as well as a lot of other counties in western Oregon. We’re somewhat dismayed at the lack of timber revenue. In fact, Coos County has 7,244 acres of trust land on the southeast side of the Elliot State Forest in Coos County. Do you know how much income we’ve gotten in the last six years from that 7,244 acres from the Oregon Department of Forestry? It was $54.
We use to get hundreds of thousands if not millions. We are trying to get keep the jail running at 98 beds even though the total property taxes that the county gets to keep when we send out the tax bills most of all those go back out to the taxing districts.
We get to keep about $5.5 million which was estimated for this 2020-21 budget for the 98 beds. Although we have capacity to house up to 250 (inmates) being that the costs to run the jail is about $6.6 million, property tax is short of just keeping the 98 beds by $1.1 million.
So we along with other counties filed a lawsuit on the trust funds against the state and won the $1.1 million. That is now under appeal by the state and if they would have settled with us we were expected to get about $38 to $39 million which we could use to increase the jail space, increase deputies, which right now we’re on minimum deputies and well as minimum staff at the DA’s office, the accessor’s office, which 12 years ago when I worked there was about 30 employees now it’s only 14, the county clerk has two people in elections and two in county clerk office. What I’m saying is the fact the county is down, way below minimum, for someone to get sick it’s a crisis.
The lawsuit would have helped out greatly to get adequate staffing to the public. I am the trust land representative for Lane, Douglas, Coos, Josephine, Klamath counties on the trust land lawsuit and also on the BLM and O&C lawsuit, which we filed as the 2.4 million acres on O&C grounds which was set aside by U.S. Congress for the benefit of the 18 western Oregon counties that has not happen in recent years. As you know we use to get $14 million typically from timber receipts now we get $1.4 million, is what I call a handout.
I am the vice president of the O&C Association elected by the other 17 western Oregon counties and my president along with me, the secretary, the treasurer and membership body decided we could no longer abide by the restrictions on the O&C forest being that congress set aside for benefit of the counties.
We filed a lawsuit several years ago in federal district court in Washington D.C. based on their resource management plan with O&C we were successful and now we’ve been appealed by some environmental groups and the U.S. Department of the Interior. So we’re waiting to have a court date on that, we also filed a lawsuit against the Department of the Interior, BLM about the Cascade-Siskiyou national monument. President Obama included 50,000 acres of O&C grounds which is designated by Congress for the benefit of western Oregon counties into that monument meaning no more use of those 50,000 acres.
We filed a lawsuit stating we do not believe the president has the ability to over right an act of Congress. We won that case now we’re being appealed and we’re waiting for a court date on that. So that’s part of what we got.
We’ve been trying to hold the county together. One of the few things that’s supplied the general funds for all the general fund departments is the county forest. We have roughly $3 million a year in forest revenue and that has helped with some grant funds from the U.S. Forest Service to get grants to patrol the dunes, the marine board to patrol the waterways, etc, but it comes down to be extremely tight.
One of the things I should say is that I was endorse by Timber Unity recently which was really nice. I really appreciate that. I was the one who authorized votes with county resolution against the cap and trade bill.
Edward Rosendo Cordova
Occupation: Currently unemployed
Previous employment: Emergency medical technician
Educational history: Certified EMT, San Joaquin Delta College, Brookside Christian High School
Political experience: Appointed primary care paramedic
Why are you running for Coos County Commissioner?
I believe it’s a civic duty that I’m carrying out and I think everyone should take it as a learning experience to how they can make a difference in their community. A lot of it starts at the local level and at the community level. So, you know instead of running for something else this is something that could really affect the community and our coastal community.
If elected, how would you address the local economic crisis facing the county today due to the COVID-19 outbreak?
Well, the only thing I know is we need to be back up and running because their bleeding out pretty much to the point where they’re not going to be able to survive this closure period. A lot of them don’t have that type of security to be able to bunker down for a few months and keep going, but that’s just really the biggest issue that we need to stimulate our economy.
A lot of it has to do with lots of overbearing regulations that prevents people from being able to produce things such as straight from the producer straight to the buyers’ type of deal. There’s all these middle men involved and that’s where the biggest issues lie. You don’t need that middle man and typically the middle man is the government.
We need to have a better way of conducting business which is between producers and consumers you know that’s pretty much the only thing that I can see that I can really do at this level of county commissioner you really can’t do much you know other than promote or try to push small businesses to open their doors again, get their clients again you know and return to a normality.
My background is in health care. I spent 10 years working in the field not in the clinic setting but in the field you know 911 system, mobile care transport all that type of stuff, and again every year you get tested to see if you got anything coming in contact with people. In those ten years that I did I worked very closely with very, very sick people and also through other diseases such as H1N1 and you don’t really catch those things unless there is a concentrated amount where you live or in your living conditions.
That’s why I’m very against community-type living or communal-type living like apartment complexes and stuff like that. Those are places where you’re going to get a lot of infection a lot of spread. As far as precautions being taken, many of the people who are using PPE now are using them improperly.
What are some of the issues that most concern you in Coos County?
The biggest concern that I have is with local government giving themselves raises. I believe the pay is substantial as it is already especially I’m talking about the level of a Coos County Commission.
The other thing I’m talking about or that I like to address is public employee benefits or PERS benefits for those elected officials. I don’t believe that as a civil officer you’re going to be expecting pension or any type of long term payment plan for having authority you know. That’s not right you know and that completely defeats our government system and the way it works.
Trying to run Coos County like it’s a big metropolitan area that’s the biggest thing too that we don’t need here. We need to steer away from that because this is not a big city and we only have finite resources especially from you know like property owners.
We’re not a big department and we’re being treated like one for example the finance director position and that got established and that’s a $90,000 a year paying job. Why do we need that when we have someone who is an elected official as a treasurer?
You need to maintain that job which they are there to keep checks and balances fairly and the finance director position well it’s overseen by who? It’s overseen by the county commissioners and that’s not very secure you know. So those are really the key issues I have as far as the county and the area goes.
Katy Eymann
Occupation: Attorney
Previous employment: Business owner, business coach, non-profit executive
Educational history: Law degree from University of Oregon’s School of Law, associate’s degree from Lane Community College, Thurston High School
Political experience: Board member on Southwestern Oregon Community College’s Board of Education, chairperson of Oregon Board of Maritime Pilots
Why are you running for Coos County Commissioner?
Elections are about the future. The leadership Coos County needs to change. Our current leadership promotes that we are depressed and we need help from the outside and I know we have abundant natural beauty and natural resources. We also have strong industries here we have a strong medical, fishing, tourism, farming and our timber industry is good.
All of those need to be strengthen and they need to be strengthened. We also need new industry to provide more jobs for young people. I am a strong supporter of off-shore wind energy jobs, it’s a great opportunity for Coos County.
I want to give Coos County a place at the table for all the money that is going to be flowing to build that industry and maintain it from now until forever.
It’s like we need to be at the table to have our glasses filled with the wine of all this money that’s going to be coming in to build out the wind energy for what’s called the Saudi Arabia of wind energy in the world.
We have so much natural wind energy and that money will flow as long as the wind blows and I want Coos County to be at the table to get some of that money.
If elected, how would you address the local economic crisis facing the county today due to the COVID-19 outbreak?
COVID-19 is really a science problem. Scientist tell us we need to test, isolate and that will allow us to eradicate this disease. So we need to increase testing if possible however that is a federal problem and we need to do our part to get the testing here for everyone.
In the meantime, to address the economic problem I think it’s OK that we open the economy back up so long as social distancing is maintained. Protest against the economic shutdown are fine as long as social distancing again is maintained. Businesses that reopen need to require or provide masks to their customers like the county commissioners are requiring for the lodging industry and businesses also need to use hand sanitizer or other sanitizer for commonly touched items.
I also think we should open up the parks to give people an outlet for their energy and again require people maintain social distancing. As for the economic crisis locally, I as a commissioner would work closely with the state and federal government officials to increase the direct stimulus money for local businesses I would use newspapers, social media, and local chambers of commerce to educate business about how to get that money and I’m a fighter.
I will fight for Coos County to get our fair share for our businesses and you can depend on me to be proactive to address this problem if I’m a county commissioner.
What are some of the issues that most concern you in Coos County?
Coos County has a major housing issue. Our quality of the housing is too low and it costs too much. We need to implement the Coos County Housing Action Plan which is available if people want to review it on my website at katyforcoos.com and that’s going to require some money from the county. I would be at the front of the line to get some of that stimulus money that was passed by the federal government to use that money for housing to implement the housing action plan so we can have a healthy housing market in Coos County.
There is going to be a demand as time goes on for housing in Coos County and we need to improve the quality of what we have and provide the jobs that’s going to be there for new housing. Secondly, a major problem in Coos County is the failure of Coos County Commissioners to engage in long term financial planning for the county budget. This has been recommended by everyone who has ever looked at the issues including the Portland State University Hatfield School of Government in 2012.
They told the county government you need to do some long term financial planning so the Coos County Commissioners developed a five-step yearlong plan to do that planning and they never even took the first step that would come in so handy right now as we face this economic crisis here in Coos County. I as a county commissioner would do everything I can to engage in long term financial planning for the benefit of everyone.
Thirdly, there’s the threat of the LNG terminal while that will improve tax revenue to a select group it won’t be much use if there is no one living here because they don’t want to be next to a very hazardous facility. It’s going to drive out families who are concerned and it’s also going to be an economic disaster for the county because of the economic boom.
I love union workers but all these union workers coming in building this plant robbing union workers from existing local industries making it more difficult for them to survive and then after four years when it’s built all those workers will leave because they have to go to their next job. That’s how they make their money and they can’t just stay here and live because there is only 150 jobs that’s not enough for 4,000 workers.
So, we’ll have a boom, bust which will be devastating for the Coos County economy. It will also hurt our long term financial prospects for tourism when know we have this dangerous facility right in the middle of town.
Pam Lewis
Occupation: Registered nurse
Previous employment: Health professional at number of Coquille and Bandon healthcare facilities, emergency room nurse, volunteer-EMT intermediate, public health nurse
Educational history: Nursing degree from Southwestern Oregon Community College, Coquille High School
Political experience: Shift supervisor for City of Coquille EMS training,Coquille Valley Ambulance Association
Why are you running for Coos County Commissioner?
Continuing to do the same thing over and over again while expecting a different result is the very definition of ‘crazy maker’. I want to study 2 small growing towns in Oregon and research their growth plans, then bring them home to my county. It’s time for a change in direction.
If elected, how would you address the local economic crisis facing the county today due to the COVID-19 outbreak?
I would begin with meeting with the different cities to discover their specific dynamics, then assist with developing a supportive plan for our businesses recovery. We are all going to have a new culture to maneuver through, it will take everyone’s participation.
Elaborating on that answer it comes from a county commissioner’s perspective which I would be if elected. Currently, I am someone that is wanting the county to get back on its feet in lieu of COVID-19, but we also need be really responsible to one another not just to ourselves.
Whichever one another you’re coming up to in the gas line or in the grocery store. We want to be personally responsible to protect an unknown person. We don’t know what their health issues are so we want to be the ones who are wearing masks and washing our hands and the ones who are paying attention to those guidelines so that we can help the other guy remain safe even if we’re not sick.
So following those things while having a little more freedom to go to the park and ride your bike would be good mental health exercise and I want to see some of that come back, but we also again have to personally responsible and to no accuse someone else of doing something wrong, or mean or like some of the social media bullying we’ve seen which is very disturbing. So, I would like to see maybe more education, town halls which would of course be virtual right now, but overall getting answers and addressing some of those fears that causes people to do those kind of reactions that are unkind and hostile and I would like to see that.
What are some of the issues that most concern you in Coos County?
Growth and development. We have the 4th largest port on the west coast and it sits nearly bald from industry. We need to make it work for us, develop it as well as accessing and developing our other local assets. We have got to become visionary and creative, let’s become famous for something productive.
Sam Schwarz
Occupation: Self-employed, owner of SAMIO Lighting, Schwarz Reliance
Previous employment: Artists/designer, renewable energy, architect, technician, project manager, engineering, fabrication, commercial tuna fishing
Educational history: Bachelor’s degree from the University of Oregon’s School of Architecture and Allied Art, Lane Community College, Southwestern Oregon Community College, Marshfield High School
Political experience: N/A
Why are you running for Coos County Commissioner?
As Coos County Commissioner, I will bridge the gap between the Industrial and Environmental Communities, defining both short and long-term goals in the trajectory of socioeconomic viability. We are Ready.
If elected, how would you address the local economic crisis facing the county today due to the COVID-19 outbreak?
Covid-19 has shown us where we are strong and where we are weak, allowing us to determine what we can do locally to be strong in a rapidly changing world.
We would be more equipped to keep our businesses operating smoothly during crisis as a self-reliant community, focusing emergency preparedness around building regional resilience as a "business as usual" normality. Regional isolation that would limit in-and-out flow to essential needs between surrounding regions could allow us to continue operating, keeping people working and "staying open" while following appropriate safety protocol for the immune compromised.
In the long-term, local food and energy production is crucial. Maintaining access to outdoor recreation is key for health and moral. Knowing when to self-isolate while following proven safety guidelines will minimize threats to the community as a whole. I am confident that we will overcome this crisis. We are Resilient.
What are some of the issues that most concern you in Coos County?
In an area of such abundant resource, there is no need to witness so much poverty. From homelessness apparent in the streets and in our schools, to substance abuse and unemployment, it is undeniable that Coos County needs to address economic reform.
We have what it takes and now is the perfect time to re-create our path that is beneficial for all inhabitants of our beautiful coastal region. Working with existing agencies for skills training, boosting local manufacturing and processing capacities, coupled with an invitation for welfare reform, we will add value to our local economy and our existing natural resources.
Working hard in a cohesive plan for operations, pulling all of our resources together, we can all relish in the richness of what Coos County already provides. Together, we are Coos County Strong.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In