TUESDAY, SEPT. 1
Coos County Board of Commissioners — 8:30 a.m., executive session, 9:30 a.m., regular public meeting, Owen Building, large conference room, 201 N. Adams, Coquille. For the complete agenda and packet, go to www.co.coos.or.us Board of Commissioners. Board meetings held in the Owen Building can now be views on YouTube at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCSBIVF1IsAVmowSokRR2v_A
Coos County Noxious Weed Board — 3 p.m., regular meeting, Owen Building, small conference room.
Bay Area Health District Board Education Session — 5:30 p.m., education session, 6:30 p.m., regular meeting via WebEx. To attend this WebEx meeting, contact Denise Bowers at 541-269-8135 or by email at denise.bowers@bayareahospital.org to make arrangements and get dialing access codes for the virtual meeting.
Coos Bay City Council — 7 p.m., Coos Bay City Hall, 500 Central Ave. Meeting will also be live-streamed on the City of Coos Bay's YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC-w12ikBNWVkoVWVqJ0bk2g. Agenda and supporting documents available at www.coosbay.org.
Coos Bay Urban Renewal Agency — 7 p.m., immediately following the City Council meeting, Coos Bay City Hall, 500 Central Ave. Meeting will also be live-streamed on the City of Coos Bay's YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC-w12ikBNWVkoVWVqJ0bk2g. Agenda and supporting documents available at www.coosbay.org.
Powers City Council — 7 p.m., regular meeting, Powers Senior Center, 120 Fir St. Remote access teleconference, 1-844-854-2222, access code: 133673#. For a copy of the agenda, email City Recorder Stephanie Patterson at admin@cityofpowers.com or call 541-439-3331.
WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 2
Curry County Board of Commissioners — 2 p.m., bi-weekly administrative workshop, Commissioners’ Hearing Room, Courthouse Annex, 94235 Moore St., Gold Beach. The public is invited to watch the meetings on Time Warner Channel 182, YouTube — Curry County Civic, or Facebook — Curry County Civic and e-mail public comments during the meeting to BOC_Office@co.curry.or.us. To view the agenda, visit www.co.curry.or.us.
MONDAY, SEPT. 7
Bandon City Council and Urban Renewal Agency — 5:30 p.m., council work session; 7 p.m., regular meeting followed by Urban Renewal Agency meeting, Bandon City Hall, 555 Highway 101. Note: City Hall is now open to the public, but face masks must be worn and social distancing required. The meeting will also be live-streamed on Facebook on the City of Bandon - Local Government page. Agenda and supporting documents available at www.cityofbandon.org.
Myrtle Point City Council — 7:30 p.m., regular meeting, Flora M. Laird Library Meeting Room, 435 Fifth St., Myrtle Point.
The Lighthouse School Board of Directors — 7 p.m., regular meeting via Google Meet at: meet.google.com/oee-mmac-aia or Join by phone (US) +1 609-829-8419 (PIN: 371141921).
North Bend City Council — 4:30 p.m., work session. To view the work session agenda, visit: https://www.northbendoregon.us. Work Session and Council Meetings will be conducted remotely at the following link: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCBQ3YfjsfZPmyNBIbUdFCwA .
TUESDAY, SEPT. 8
South Coast ESD Board of Directors — 6 p.m., regular meeting. The meeting will be conducted virtually with minimal staff attending in person at 1350 Teakwood Ave. in Coos Bay. Find the meeting link at www.scesd.k12.or.us/board-of-directors/ or call/email 541-266-3951 or kathleenm@scesd.k12.or.us for additional information.
North Bend City Council — 7 p.m., regular meeting. To view the agenda, visit: https://www.northbendoregon.us. Work Session and Council Meetings will be conducted remotely at the following link: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCBQ3YfjsfZPmyNBIbUdFCwA . To provide oral or written comments, visit: https://www.northbendoregon.us/cityrecorder/webform/remote-public-comment or for public hearings: https://www.northbendoregon.us/cityrecorder/webform/remote-public-hearing-comment.
THURSDAY, SEPT. 10
Southwestern Oregon Community College Board of Education — 10 a.m., regular meeting, 1988 Newmark Ave., OCCI/Tioga Hall 505, 1988 Newmark Ave., Coos Bay. Detailed agenda will be posted to the webpage (www.socc.edu/Board).
FRIDAY, SEPT. 11
Southwestern Oregon Community College Board of Education — 8:30 a.m., board retreat workshop, 1988 Newmark Ave., OCCI/Tioga Hall 505, 1988 Newmark Ave., Coos Bay. Detailed agenda will be posted to the webpage (www.socc.edu/Board).
MONDAY, SEPT. 14
Reedsport City Council — 6 p.m., work session; 7 p.m., regular meeting, Reedsport City Hall, 451 Winchester Ave., Reedsport.
Bandon School District Board of Directors — 5:30 p.m., work session, 6:30 p.m., regular meeting, Bandon High School library, 550 Ninth St. SW. Meetings are held virtually via Zoom and broadcast to the public via Facebook Live. Any public comment on any agenda item should be sent in advance of the meetings to district secretary Rachel Hernandez at rachelh@bandon.k12.or.us.
Coos County Area Transportation District (CCATD) Board of Directors — 8 a.m., regular meeting, South Coast Business Employment Corporation, 93781 Newport Lane, Coos Bay. This meeting will be streaming live: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/667827645 Password 1982 or dial 1 346 248 7799; Webinar ID: 667 827 645 Password 1982. To view the agenda, visit www.coostransit.org.
