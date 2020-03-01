MONDAY, MARCH 2
Reedsport City Council — 6 p.m., City Hall, 451 Winchester Ave., Reedsport; work session.
Reedsport City Council — 7 p.m., City Hall, 451 Winchester Ave., Reedsport; regular meeting.
TUESDAY, MARCH 3
Coos County Board of Commissioners — 8:30 a.m., Owen Building, 201 N. Adams St., Coquille; executive session, regular meeting.
South Coast Regional Early Learning Hub — 1 p.m., ORCCA, 1855 Thompson Ave., Coos Bay; regular meeting.
Douglas County Historic Review Committee — 2:30 p.m., courthouse, 1036 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg; regular meeting.
Coos County Noxious Weed Advisory Board — 3 p.m., Owen Building, 201 N. Adams St., Coquille; regular meeting.
North Bend School District Board — 5:30 p.m., City Hall, 835 California St., North Bend; special meeting.
Bay Area Health District Board — 5:30 p.m., hospital, 1775 Thompson Road, Coos Bay; education session.
Bay Area Health District Board — 6:30 p.m., hospital, 1775 Thompson Road, Coos Bay; regular meeting.
Coos Bay City Council — 7 p.m., City Hall, 500 Central Ave., Coos Bay; regular meeting.
WEDNESDAY, MARCH 4
Coquille School District Bond Committee — 6 p.m., Lincoln School of Early Learning, 1366 N. Gould St., Coquille; regular meeting.
Bay Area Health District Board — 6:30 p.m., hospital, 1775 Thompson Road, Coos Bay; work session.
THURSDAY, MARCH 5
Coos County Planning Commission — 6 p.m., Owen Building, 201. N. Adams St., Coquille; regular meeting.
FRIDAY, MARCH 6
Coos County Board of Commissioners — 9:30 a.m., courthouse, 250 N. Baxter St., Coquille; work session.
MONDAY, MARCH 9
Coquille School District Facilities Committee — 5 p.m., Winter Lakes High School, 180 N. Baxter St., Coquille.
Coquille School District Facilities Committee — 5:30 p.m., Coquille Jr./Sr. High School, 499 W. Central Blvd., Coquille.
Coos Bay School District Board — 6 p.m., Milner Crest Education Center, 1255 Hemlock Ave., Coos Bay; regular meeting.
North Bend School District Board — 6 p.m., district office, 1913 Meade St., North Bend; special meeting, executive session.
North Bend School District Board — 7 p.m., City Hall, 835 California St., North Bend; regular meeting.
WEDNESDAY, MARCH 11
Reedsport Traffic Safety Advisory Committee — 11 a.m., City Hall, 451 Winchester Ave., Reedsport; regular meeting.
THURSDAY, MARCH 12
Umpqua Soil and Water Conservation District Board — 6:30 p.m., district office, 1877 Winchester Ave., Reedsport; regular meeting.
MONDAY, MARCH 16
Coos Bay School District Bond Oversight Committee — 5:30 p.m., Millicoma School Library, 260 Second Ave., Coos Bay; regular meeting.
WEDNESDAY, MARCH 18
Oregon Coast Community Action Board — 5:30 p.m., administrative offices, 1855 Thompson Ave., Coos Bay; regular meeting.
North Bend School District Board — 7 p.m., district office, 1913 Meade St., North Bend; special meeting, executive session.
THURSDAY, MARCH 19
South Slough National Estuarine Research Reserve Management Commission — 1 p.m., South Slough Visitor Center, 61907 Seven Devils Road, Charleston; regular meeting.
Coos Bay School District Policy Committee — 4 p.m., Milner Crest Education Center, 1255 Hemlock Ave., Coos Bay; regular meeting.