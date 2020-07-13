NOTE: To have a meeting listed, please email meeting name, date, time, address and whether or not it's a virtual or in-person meeting, along with any links to worldeditor@countrymedia.net. This file will be updated regularly.
MONDAY, JULY 6
Bandon City Council — 7 p.m., Bandon City Hall, 555 Highway 101. Note: City Hall is now open to the public, but face masks must be worn and social distancing required. The meeting will also be live-streamed on Facebook on the City of Bandon - Local Government page. Agenda and supporting documents available at www.cityofbandon.org.
TUESDAY, JULY 7
Bay Area Health District Board Education Session — 5:30 p.m., via WebEx. To attend this WebEx meeting, contact Denise Bowers at 541-269-8135 or by email at denise.bowers@bayareahospital.org to make arrangements and get dialing access codes for the virtual meeting.
Bay Area Health District Board — 6:30 p.m., via WebEx. To attend this WebEx meeting, contact Denise Bowers at 541-269-8135 or by email at denise.bowers@bayareahospital.org to make arrangements and get dialing access codes for the virtual meeting.
Coos Bay City Council — 7 p.m., Coos Bay Public Library Myrtlewood Room, 525 Anderson St. Meeting will also be live-streamed on the City of Bandon - Local Government Facebook page. Agenda and supporting documents available at www.coosbay.org.
Coos Bay Urban Renewal Agency — 7 p.m., immediately following the City Council meeting, Coos Bay Public Library Myrtlewood Room, 525 Anderson St. Meeting will also be live-streamed on the City of Bandon - Local Government Facebook page. Agenda and supporting documents available at www.coosbay.org.
WEDNESDAY, JULY 8
Bay Area Health District Board Work Session — will be held from 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., via WebEx. To attend this WebEx meeting, contact Denise Bowers at 541-269-8135 or by email at denise.bowers@bayareahospital.org to make arrangements and get dialing access codes for the virtual meeting.
MONDAY, JULY 13
Coos County Board of Commissioners — 11 a.m., COVID-19 updates, Owen Building, large conference room, 201 N. Adams, Coquille.
North Bend City Council work session — 4 p.m., off-site work session in the Ferry Road parking lot, Ferry Road Park disc golf presentation, immediately followed by work session in council chambers, 835 California St., North Bend.
Coos County Fair Board — 6 p.m., Owen Building, large conference room, 201 N. Adams, Coquille.
TUESDAY, JULY 14
Coos Bay Planning Commission — 6 p.m., via virtual Microsoft Teams platform, council chambers, Coos Bay City Hall, 500 Central Ave.
South Coast ESD Board — 6 p.m. Due to the coronavirus/COVID 19 statewide restrictions, and in keeping with the efforts of social distancing to reduce the spread of the coronavirus/COVID 19, this meeting will be conducted virtually with minimal staff attending in person at 1350 Teakwood Ave. in Coos Bay. The public can find the meeting link at www.scesd.k12.or.us/board-of-directors/ or call/email 541-266-3951 or kathleenm@scesd.k12.or.us for additional information.
North Bend City Council — 7 p.m., regular meeting, council chambers, City Hall, 835 California St. North Bend.
Sawdust Theatre board meeting — 7 p.m., 120 N. Adams St., Coquille.
WEDNESDAY, JULY 15
Curry County Board of Commissioners — 9 a.m., weekly business meeting. In order to maintain social distancing yet encourage public participation, the public is invited to watch the meetings on Time Warner Channel 182, YouTube - Curry County Civic, or Facebook - Curry County Civic and email public comments during the meeting to BOC_office@co.curry.or.us.
Curry County Board of Commissioners — 2 p.m., bi-weekly administrative workshop. In order to maintain social distancing yet encourage public participation, the public is invited to watch the meetings on Time Warner Channel 182, YouTube - Curry County Civic, or Facebook - Curry County Civic and email public comments during the meeting to BOC_office@co.curry.or.us.
THURSDAY, JULY 16
Oregon International Port of Coos Bay — 11 a.m., regular meeting via Zoom webinar. Public invited to attend. Email portcoos@portofcoosbay.com to receive a Zoom link.
South Slough Reserve Management Commission — 1-4 p.m., regular meeting, held virtually due to COVID-19 restrictions. To receive the Zoom link, email Katherine Andreasen, South Slough Reserve administrative assistant, at katherine.andreasen@dsl.state.or.us by July 15.
City of Coos Bay Parks Commission — 4 p.m., regular meeting, City Hall council chambers, 500 Central Ave., Coos Bay.
THURSDAY, JULY 20
North Bend Planning Commission — 7 p.m., 835 California St. North Bend. Meetings can be viewed remotely at the following link: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCBQ3YfjsfZPmyNBlbUdFCwA
Myrtle Point City Council — 7:30 p.m., Flora M. Laird Memorial Library Meeting Room, 435 Fifth St., Myrtle Point. Due to concerns about the potential spread of COVID-19, remote/virtual attendance is now available and strongly encouraged. Dial-in number: 978-990-5000, Access code: 881171# or join the online meeting: https://join.freeconferencecall.com/manager290
THURSDAY, JULY 23
Bandon Planning Commission — 7 p.m., regular meeting, City Council chambers, 555 Highway 101, Bandon. Meeting also available on the city's Facebook page, City of Bandon - Local Government.
MONDAY, JULY 20
Coquille City Council — 7 p.m., regular meeting, 851 N. Central Blvd., Coquille.
WEDNESDAY, JULY 29
Oregon Coast Community Action Board of Directors — 5:30 p.m, regular meeting, via Zoom. Join the Zoom meeting at
https://zoom.us/j/94230389796?pwd=bnN0ZjluUVdteG5FaGN4R1d3dmxkZz09; Meeting ID: 942 3038 9796; Password: 185500
MONDAY, AUG. 3
Reedsport City Council — 6 p.m., work session; 7 p.m., regular meeting, Reedsport City Hall, 451 Winchester Ave., Reedsport.
Bandon City Council — 7 p.m., Bandon City Hall, 555 Highway 101. Note: City Hall is now open to the public, but face masks must be worn and social distancing required. The meeting will also be live-streamed on Facebook on the City of Bandon - Local Government page. Agenda and supporting documents available at www.cityofbandon.org.
Myrtle Point City Council — 7:30 p.m., regular meeting, Flora M. Laird Library Meeting Room, 435 Fifth St., Myrtle Point.
