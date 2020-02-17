Monday, Feb. 3
Coos County Area Transportation District Board — 8 a.m., South Coast Business Employment Corporation, 93781 Newport Lane, Coos Bay; regular meeting.
Douglas County Senior Services Advisory Council — 1:30 p.m., courthouse, 1036 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg; regular meeting.
North Bend Parks and Recreation Advisory Board — 4:30 p.m., City Hall, 835 California St., North Bend; regular meeting.
Reedsport Urban Renewal Agency — 5:45 p.m., City Hall, 451 Winchester Ave., Reedsport; budget meeting.
Reedsport City Council Budget committee — 6 p.m., City Hall, 451 Winchester Ave., Reedsport; regular meeting.
Reedsport City Council — 6:30 p.m., City Hall, 451 Winchester Ave., Reedsport; work session.
Reedsport Urban Renewal Agency — 7 p.m., City Hall, 451 Winchester Ave., Reedsport; regular meeting.
Reedsport City Council — 7:15 p.m., City Hall, 451 Winchester Ave., Reedsport; regular meeting.
Tuesday, Feb. 4
Douglas County Local Public Safety Coordinating Council — 11:30 a.m., ADAPT, 621 W. Madrone St., Roseburg; regular meeting.
South Coast Regional Early Learning Hub — 1 p.m., ORCCA, 1855 Thompson Ave., Coos Bay; regular meeting.
Coos Bay Noxious Weed Advisory Board — 3 p.m., Owen Building, 201 N. Adams St., Coquille; regular meeting.
Coos Bay City Council — 7 p.m., City Hall, 500 Central Ave., Coos Bay; regular meeting.
Wednesday, Feb. 5
Coos County Board of Commissioners — 8:30 a.m., Owen Building, 201 N. Adams St., Coquille; work session.
Curry County Board of Commissioners — 9 a.m., courthouse, 94235 Moore St., Gold Beach; regular meeting.
Lighthouse School Board — 7 p.m., school, 62858 U.S. Highway 101, Coos Bay; regular meeting.
Thursday, Feb. 6
Douglas County Planning Department — 3 p.m., courthouse, 1036 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg; regular meeting.
Coos County Planning Commission — 7 p.m., Owen Building, 201 N. Adams St., Coquille; regular meeting.
Friday, Feb. 7
Coos County Board of Commissioners — 8:30 a.m., courthouse, 250 N. Baxter St., Coquille; regular meeting.
Monday, Feb. 10
Coos County Area Transportation District Board — 8 a.m., South Coast Business Employment Corporation, 93781 Newport Lane, Coos Bay; regular meeting.
North Bend City Council — 4:30 p.m., City Hall, 835 California St., North Bend; work session.
Coos Bay School District — 5:30 p.m., Milner Crest Education Center, 1255 Hemlock Ave., Coos Bay; executive session, regular meeting.
North Bend School District Board — 7 p.m., City Hall, 835 California St., North Bend; regular meeting.
Tuesday, Feb. 11
CANCELED Coos County Board of Commissioners — 8:30 a.m., courthouse, 250 N. Baxter St., Coquille; executive session.
Lakeside Water District — 4 p.m., district office, 1000 N. Lake Road; regular meeting.
Coos Bay Planning Commission — 6 p.m., City Hall, 500 Central Ave., Coos Bay; regular meeting.
Coos Bay City Council and Urban Renewal Agency — 6 p.m., fire station, 450 Elrod Ave., Coos Bay; joint work session.
South Coast Education Service District — 6 p.m., ESD, 1350 Teakwood Ave., Coos Bay; regular meeting.
North Bend City Council — 7 p.m., City Hall, 835 California St., North Bend; regular meeting.
Wednesday, Feb. 12
Douglas County Board of Commissioners — 9 a.m., courthouse, 1036 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg; regular meeting.
Coos County Board of Commissioners — 10 a.m., courthouse, 250 N. Baxter St., Coquille; work session.
Coos County Board of Commissioners — 11 a.m., courthouse, 250 N. Baxter St., Coquille; work session.
Coos County Area Transportation District Transit Master Plan Advisory Committee — 2 p.m., fire station, 450 Elrod Ave., Coos Bay; regular meeting.
Coquille School District Board — 5 p.m., Lincoln School of Early Learning, 1366 N. Gould St., Coquille; work session.
North Bend Public Library Board — 5 p.m., library, 1800 Sherman Ave., North Bend; regular meeting.
Coquille School District Board — 6 p.m., Lincoln School of Early Learning, 1366 N. Gould St., Coquille; regular meeting.
Bunker Hill Sanitary District — 7 p.m., district office, 93685 E. Howard Lane, Coos Bay; regular meeting.
Thursday, Feb. 13
Coos Bay-North Bend Visitor and Convention Bureau — 8:30 a.m., The Mill Casino-Hotel, 3201 Tremont Ave., North Bend; regular meeting.
Coos County Board of Commissioners — 10 a.m., courthouse, 250 N. Baxter St., Coquille; work session.
Umpqua Soil and Water Conservation District — 6:30 p.m., district office, 1877 Winchester Ave., Reedsport; regular meeting.
Friday, Feb. 14
Coos County Board of Commissioners — 11:30 a.m., courthouse, 250 N. Baxter St., Coquille; work session.
Monday, Feb. 17
Coos County Board of Commissioners — 6 p.m., Owen Building, 201 N. Adams St., Coquille; public hearing.
Tuesday, Feb. 18
Coos County Board of Commissioners — 8:30 a.m., Owen Building, 201 N. Adams St., Coquille; regular meeting.
Douglas County Fire District Board — 5:30 p.m., fire station, 6000 Garden Valley Road, Roseburg; regular meeting.
Gardiner Sanitary District Board — 6 p.m., fire hall, 208 Marsh St., Gardiner; regular meeting.
Port of Coos Bay Board — 6:30 p.m., commission chambers, 125 W. Central Ave., Coos Bay; regular meeting, executive session.
Coos Bay City Council — 7 p.m., City Hall, 500 Central Ave., Coos Bay; regular meeting.
Coos Bay Urban Renewal Agency — 8 p.m., City Hall, 500 Central Ave., Coos Bay; regular meeting.
Wednesday, Feb. 19
Douglas County Board of Commissioners — 9 a.m., courthouse, 1036 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg; regular meeting.
Curry County Board of Commissioners — 9 a.m., courthouse, 94235 Moore St., Gold Beach; regular meeting.
Douglas County Board of Commissioners — 10 a.m., courthouse, 1036 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg; executive session.
Curry County Board of Commissioners — 2 p.m., courthouse, 94235 Moore St., Gold Beach; workshop.
Coos County Board of Commissioners — 3 p.m., courthouse, 250 N. Baxter St., Coquille; hearing.
Port of Umpqua Board — 5:30 p.m., annex, 1841 Winchester Ave., Reedsport; work session.
Port of Umpqua Board — 7 p.m., annex, 1841 Winchester Ave., Reedsport; regular meeting.
Thursday, Feb. 20
Coos County Airport District — 7:30 a.m., airport, 1100 Airport Lane, North Bend; regular meeting.
Douglas County Parks Advisory Board — 10 a.m., courthouse, 1036 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg; regular meeting.
Coos Bay Parks Commission — 3 p.m., City Hall, 500 Central Ave., Coos Bay; work session.
Coos County Library Board — 5:15 p.m., library, 525 Anderson Ave., Coos Bay; regular meeting.
Douglas County Planning Commission — 6 p.m., courthouse, 1036 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg; regular meeting.
Douglas County Education Service District Board — 6:30 p.m., ESD, 1409 Diamond Lake Boulevard, Roseburg; regular meeting.
Monday, Feb. 24
Coos Bay School District — 5:30 p.m., Milner Crest Education Center, 1255 Hemlock Ave., Coos Bay; special meeting.
North Bend School District — 5:30 p.m., district office, 1913 Meade St., North Bend; work session, executive session.
SWOCC Board of Education —5:30 p.m., Tioga Hall, 1988 Newmark Ave., Coos Bay; regular meeting.
Reedsport Planning Commission — 6 p.m., City Hall, 451 Winchester Ave., Reedsport; public hearing.
Tuesday, Feb. 25
North Bend City Housing Authority Board — 12:30 p.m., 1700 Monroe St., North Bend; regular meeting.
Supported Employment Advisory — 3 p.m., Coos Health and Wellness, 281 LaClair St., Coos Bay; regular meeting.
Coos-Curry Housing Authority Board — 4 p.m., 1700 Monroe St., North Bend; regular meeting.
Coos Bay City Council and Urban Renewal Agency — 5:30 p.m., fire station, 450 Elrod Ave., Coos Bay; joint work session.
Wednesday, Feb. 26
Oregon Coast Community Action Board — 5:30 p.m., administrative offices, 1855 Thompson Ave., Coos Bay; regular meeting.