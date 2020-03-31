Support local journalism by subscribing today! Click Here to see our current offers.

TUESDAY, APRIL 7

South Coast Regional Early Learning Hub — 1 p.m., ORCCA, 1855 Thompson Ave., Coos Bay; regular meeting.

MONDAY, APRIL 13

Coos Bay School District Board — 6 p.m., Milner Crest Education Center, 1255 Hemlock Ave., Coos Bay; regular meeting.

MONDAY, APRIL 16

Coos Bay Resource Link School Board — 3:30 p.m., Milner Crest Education Center, 1255 Hemlock Ave., Coos Bay; regular meeting.

THURSDAY, APRIL 19

Coos Bay School District Policy Committee — 4 p.m., Milner Crest Education Center, 1255 Hemlock Ave., Coos Bay; regular meeting.

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 29

Oregon Coast Community Action Board — 5:30 p.m., administrative offices, 1855 Thompson Ave., Coos Bay; regular meeting.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

SUBSCRIPTION SPECIAL

From now through April 30th, new subscribers can receive home delivery of The World plus Full Access to all online content +E-editions for 50% off our monthly auto-pay rate! $29.98 for 60 days.

Call 541-266-6047 to sign up!

Email Newsletters