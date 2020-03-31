TUESDAY, APRIL 7
South Coast Regional Early Learning Hub — 1 p.m., ORCCA, 1855 Thompson Ave., Coos Bay; regular meeting.
MONDAY, APRIL 13
Coos Bay School District Board — 6 p.m., Milner Crest Education Center, 1255 Hemlock Ave., Coos Bay; regular meeting.
MONDAY, APRIL 16
Coos Bay Resource Link School Board — 3:30 p.m., Milner Crest Education Center, 1255 Hemlock Ave., Coos Bay; regular meeting.
THURSDAY, APRIL 19
Coos Bay School District Policy Committee — 4 p.m., Milner Crest Education Center, 1255 Hemlock Ave., Coos Bay; regular meeting.
WEDNESDAY, APRIL 29
Oregon Coast Community Action Board — 5:30 p.m., administrative offices, 1855 Thompson Ave., Coos Bay; regular meeting.