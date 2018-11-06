SALEM (AP) — Oregon voters have rejected a measure that amends the state constitution to require a legislative supermajority for bills that raises revenue through tax exemptions, deductions, credits or fees.
The measure was losing 65 to 34 percent. The measure's failure means nothing changes.
Three-fifths of lawmakers in both legislative houses must approve bills that raise or impose new taxes but other ways of raising revenue -- such as trimming tax deductions -- still will only require a simple majority vote.
Those who opposed Measure 104 said it was an attempt to curb the power of Democrats, who currently hold the majority in both legislative houses.
Those in favor worried that state lawmakers would trim tax deductions and exemptions or increase fees to boost revenue.